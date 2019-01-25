A Canadian Chinook helicopter takes off as it provides logistical support during a demonstration on the United Nations base in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018. Canadian peacekeepers in Mali have launched their second medical evacuation mission in less than a week after a UN armoured vehicle triggered an explosive device Friday, killing two and wounding six others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Canadian peacekeepers in Mali launched their second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week after a UN armoured vehicle triggered an explosive device Friday, killing two and wounding six others.

The attack occurred near the town of Douentza in central Mali, about 400 kilometres southwest of Gao, where the Canadian contingent of 250 peacekeepers and eight military helicopters is based.

The Department of National Defence says the Canadians rescued five injured peacekeepers from the scene and provided emergency medical treatment while in the air.

The UN identified the dead and injured peacekeepers as having come from Sri Lanka.

READ MORE: Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Canadian peacekeepers have conducted seven medevacs since operations began in August, including one last Sunday following a deadly assault on a UN camp in northern Mali.

That attack killed 10 peacekeepers from Chad and injured at least dozens more. The Canadians ended up carrying away 15 peacekeepers on their busiest day since arriving in the country.

Friday’s attack was condemned by the UN Security Council, which called on the Malian government and other actors in the strife-riven country to identify those responsible and hold them to account.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the blue helmets who tragically lost their lives this morning in Mali,” Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier said in a statement.

“Following a request for assistance, Canadian peacekeepers immediately launched aeromedical assets to provide advanced care to those injured in the attack.”

Mali remains the home of the most dangerous peacekeeping mission in the world, with Friday’s deaths bringing the total number of fatalities since 2013 to 189. Many of those have been from developing countries in Africa and Asia.

READ MORE: No letup for Trudeau as difficult 2018 gives way to wild election year

The 15,000-strong UN mission followed a rebellion in the north and a coup in the capital in 2012 that threw the country into turmoil.

While a tenuous peace was re-established, recent years have seen a resurgence in violence among different groups thanks to poverty, drought and an influx of Islamic jihadists.

Two different groups, both linked to al-Qaida, have reportedly claimed responsibility for this week’s attacks.

Canada’s year-long mission is scheduled to end in July, at which point the Canadians will pack up and start heading home. The UN would like Canada to stay until Romanian troops arrive in the fall but the government has rejected an extension.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Transgender woman, imprisoned in B.C. on murder charge, loses extradition fight
Next story
People robbed of Canada Goose coats at gunpoint in Chicago

Just Posted

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to food banks, still $80,000 yet to be designated

Suspect arrested in connection with Merritt-area church fires

Four churches were the target of an arsonist last week, with one completely destroyed

Ashcroft council debates hot tub replacement, snow clearing, and more

Two big-dollar items on recent council agenda

Bus company gets extension on regional routes

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service has until end of February to get buses on the road

Overnight closure at Ashcroft emergency department

Department will be closed from midnight on Sunday, Jan. 27

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Transgender woman, imprisoned in B.C. on murder charge, loses extradition fight

Kevin Patterson arrested in Abbotsford in 2014 for Washington State killing

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

B.C.’s health officer releases annual report on health targets

B.C. doing well reducing diabetes and Hep C, but needs to improve on mental health, infant mortality

Trump announces deal to end record-long shutdown

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs

B.C. town finally lifts curfew for teenagers

Previously parents faced fines of up to $5 for having children out after dark

Lose the booze this February

The BC Cancer Foundation is challenging you to a dry February

Positive prognosis for poisoned Vancouver Island eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Canada auto workers seek boycott of GM vehicles from Mexico

Unifor says it will publicize the boycott with television, newspaper and billboard advertising

Most Read