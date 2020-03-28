An Air Canada plane flies underneath dark clouds illuminated by some sun rays above Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2017. Air Canada said Thursday it will launch its own loyalty rewards plan in 2020 and not renew its contract with the company running Aeroplan, sending Aimia’s stock plummeting by more than 50 per cent and angering some points collectors.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

Anyone who shows any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, will not be allowed to travel domestically by plane or inter-city train beginning Monday, March 30.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new domestic travel restrictions outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Saturday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a dry cough, fever, tiredness and in the most severe cases difficulty breathing.

READ MORE: Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

The new Transport Canada rules will be enforced by airline staff across the country. Currently, incoming international flights are only arriving at four airports nationwide: in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto. However, domestic flights are under no landing restrictions.

Trudeau confirmed that a full ban on inter-provincial travel is not being considered at this time.

“We would not like to take steps that we absolutely do not need to take right now. We will always look at what is needed,” he said.

Earlier this month, B.C.’s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said it would be difficult to enforce such a ban because of how “interconnected” we are.

READ MORE: Interprovincial travel ban an unlikely response to combat COVID-19, B.C.’s top doctor says

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Just Posted

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Some big city shoppers heading to small towns to stock up

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, shoppers are flocking to places like Ashcroft

Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Spain suffers its deadliest day as Germany considers April 20 to possibly loosen restrictions

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

Most Read