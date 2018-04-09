Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, from left to right, president of hockey operations Trevor Linden and general manager Jim Benning attend an end-of-season news conference in Vancouver on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Canucks president optimistic about future

The Vancouver NHL team has missed the playoffs for the third season in a row

Despite missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season, Canucks president Trevor Linden is optimistic about the NHL team’s future.

“We are encouraged as an organization about where we are as a group,” Linden told a news conference Monday. “I think this group has an identity moving forward with its young players that is exciting.”

The retirement of Daniel and Henrik Sedin means the Canucks will not only lose over 100 points in scoring on the ice but leadership in the dressing room.

READ MORE: Sedin twins wrap up stellar NHL careers

Head coach Travis Green said the departure of the Swedish twins creates new opportunities for other players.

“That’s a positive thing in a way,” said Green. “There is going to have to be new leaders step forward and people probably inside that room will act a little bit different.”

The Canucks finished 26th out of the league’s 31 teams with a 31-40-11 record for 73 points, which was four points better than last year. Vancouver will miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC president apologizes for ‘failing to confront’ over residential schools
Next story
High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

Just Posted

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Surgery patients can visit Ashcroft Hospital to consult with surgical team in Lillooet

Virtual perioperative clinic cuts down on travel time, improves communication.

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Two grass fires near Lytton last month have BC Wildfire service urging caution

Despite last year’s record-setting fire season, there is plenty left to burn out there.

Ashcroft Moving Forward group looks to the future

The group is looking to ensure the Village is better prepared in case of emergency.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Longer unpaid leave offered for B.C. parents

Extensions for death of child, caring for dying relative

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

Former B.C. Mountie awaits sentence on sexual-assault convictions

Alan Davidson preyed sexually on seven boys over a 15-year period ending in 1991

Cheryville plants seed swap tradition

Natural Living & Seed Swap a success

High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

Provincial snowpack sits at 127 per cent as of April 1

Most Read