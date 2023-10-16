RCMP arrested four suspects in connection with a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

RCMP arrested four suspects in connection with a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Quesnel RCMP respond to vehicle collision; find man with gunshot wound

Four arrested, victim in hospital from early morning incident at Eagle Road

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following an incident early Sunday morning (Oct. 15) in Quesnel.

Police initially responded to a vehicle collision report.

According to Quesnel RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Clay Kronebusch, their first call to action came at about 5:40 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 15).

“The Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a possible motor vehicle collision near Eagle Road in Quesnel,” Kronebusch said. “Upon attending, police located a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

In the investigation that followed, Mounties arrested four people in relation to the incident.

This appears to be an isolated incident, said Kronebusch. The victim and the suspects are known to each other.

The case is ongoing.

CaribooGun ViolenceQuesnel

Previous story
Keep yourself, animals safe from wildlife collisions on B.C. highways
Next story
Planned ignition during North Shuswap wildfire under investigation

Just Posted

‘Super Dave’ Hodsgon at one of his favourite spots at the Honour Ranch near Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Oct. 15 luncheon in Cache Creek to raise funds for Honour Ranch

This grizzly has moved into the city, out for a stroll on the walking trails of West Fraser Timber Park near downtown Quesnel. (Karen Powell photo)
Bear hanging onto urban habits in Quesnel

RCMP arrested four suspects in connection with a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Quesnel RCMP respond to vehicle collision; find man with gunshot wound

A castle in Ashcroft? You can visit one at Desert Hills Ranch (and perhaps pick a pumpkin or two while you’re there). (Photo credit: Desert Hills Ranch)
It will be a happy Halloween with these scarily fun events