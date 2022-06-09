Cariboo Mountains, Horsefly and Quesnel rivers upgraded to flood watch

Yanks Peak is at record snow pack for this time of year

A flood watch has been issued for the Cariboo Mountains, Quesnel River and Horsefly River and tributaries. (Anna Fait photo)

Recent rains and warmer weather has prompted the River Forecast Centre to issue a flood watch for the Cariboo Mountains and tributaries flowing westward including the Quesnel River and Horsefly River and surrounding tributaries.

The area had been under a high streamflow advisory in recent days, however, was upgraded to a flood watch Wednesday (June 8) afternoon.

“Rainfall and snowmelt across the region has led to on-going rises in rivers draining from the Cariboo Mountains. Significant snowpack remains in the mountains. Snow monitoring locations at Yanks Peak (Automated Snow Weather Station 1C41P) is at record snow pack for this time of year (exceeding 1000 mm of snow water equivalent) based on a 25-year monitoring record,” noted the River Forecast Centre .

Mid-elevation snow monitoring sites at Barkerville (1A25P) and Boss Mountain Mine (1C20P) are indicated more advanced melt (0-225 mm of snow water equivalent remaining). Given the amount of snow remaining, it may be one to two weeks, or more, before these rivers reach peak levels from snowmelt this season. Continued near-seasonal to below-seasonal temperatures are expected through this week, with continued moderate rates of snowmelt expected. Unsettled weather is forecast to continue through this week, with showers mid-week and again over the weekend, bringing additional runoff.

A High Streamflow Advisory remains in place meanwhile for the North Thompson River including tributaries around Barriere and Clearwater

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

