Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigns

The Mayor of Castlegar, Bruno Tassone, has resigned effective Jan. 9.
Tassone submitted a letter addressed to the city’s CAO and council on Jan. 7.
Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel
