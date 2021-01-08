Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigns

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

The Mayor of Castlegar, Bruno Tassone, has resigned effective Jan. 9.

Tassone submitted a letter addressed to the city’s CAO and council on Jan. 7.

More to come …

