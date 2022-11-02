Category 2 and 3 open fires allowed in Kamloops Fire Centre

The Kamloops Fire Centre is allowing Category 2 and 3 open fires as of Oct. 28. (Photo credit: Black Press Media)

As of Oct. 28, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as well as other equipment and activities, are once again permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre.

A ban on these activities that was set to expire on Oct. 15 had been extended to Oct. 28 due to the continued unseasonably warm and dry conditions in the fire centre and the increased risk of human-caused wildfires.

In addition to Category 2 and 3 open fires, the following are also allowed: fireworks, sky lanterns; burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, except when used for a campfire as defined by the Wildfire Regulation; and binary exploding targets.

Local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place. Always check with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size.

Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717. More information on the different categories of open fires and open fire regulations is available at http://ow.ly/Vrxh50Ln0WK.

Those conducting any open fire should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires. Anyone who lights an open fire must also comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation. Check the local venting index by calling 1-888-281-2992 or visiting http://ow.ly/q2jC50Ln0WL.

The BC Wildfire Service urges the public to take the following precautions with any allowed outdoor burning:

– Ensure that enough people, water, and tools are on hand to control the fire.

– Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly, and wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

– Create a fire guard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves, and other combustible material right down to the mineral soil.

– Never leave a fire unattended.

– Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch, before leaving the area.

To report a wildfire or unattended campfire, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cellphone. For more information about fire bans or restrictions, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.



