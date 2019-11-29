Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod. (File photo)

Cathy McLeod named Shadow Minister for Natural Resources

“More than 4,000 people across 27 communities in B.C. are at this moment, out of work”

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod announced she was named as the Conservative Party’s Shadow Minister for Natural Resources (Forestry and Mining) today, Nov. 29.

“I am stepping into this role as the crisis in the softwood lumber industry continues to unfold,” McLeod said. “At least 20 mills have been forced to shut down or curtail production. As a result, more than 4,000 people across 27 communities in B.C. are at this moment, out of work. This does not include the thousands of contractors and small businesses that have been affected indirectly.”

RELATED: Conservative Cathy McLeod re-elected as MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

McLeod pointed to the fact that Canada still has no softwood lumber agreement with the United States. This means companies in the local area are facing devasting tariffs.

“Justin Trudeau has failed to make good on his promise to resolve the dispute,” says McLeod. “The challenges facing this industry are vast and complicated. The amount of trees available for logging plummeted in the wake of the pine-beetle infestation, which is now heading east through Alberta and Saskatchewan. Locally here in the interior of B.C., and northern Ontario as well, have faced devasting forest fires.”

Mining is another key component of this portfolio, says McLeod, adding that the sector represents 3.6 per cent of Canada’s total GDP, and employs over 634,000 people.

“This includes an increasing number of Indigenous people. In 2016, 12 per cent of the mining workforce was Indigenous, up from eight per cent in 2011,” she says. “I am grateful for the time I have had as the Shadow Minister for Indigenous and Northern Affairs. It has been four years of challenges and new experiences, and it was an honour and a privilege to meet so many First Nations leaders from across Canada, including many young people. I know this work will guide me in my new portfolio.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism
Next story
There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

Just Posted

Cathy McLeod named Shadow Minister for Natural Resources

“More than 4,000 people across 27 communities in B.C. are at this moment, out of work”

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

GoFundMe for family of 100 Mile man who died in a collision north of Clinton

Jeff Peach leaves behind his wife and children

Photographer finds inspiration in post-wildfire landscape

Nicole Johnston was impressed by the resiliency of people and nature after 2017’s wildfires

Don’t be in the dark if the power goes out

Be prepared for severe winter storms and the possible loss of power

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Most Read