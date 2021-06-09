Census enumerators now going door-to-door to get completed forms

There is still time to complete your 2021 census questionnaire online, by phone, or on paper

In June 1921, the Journal reported that the Canada census — which takes place every five years — was underway. The 2021 nationwide census is now taking place, and while some of the questions might have changed over the last century, it’s easier than ever for Canadians to complete their census, thanks to the phone and online options that are now available.

Millions of households have already responded to the questionnaires safely online, on paper, or over the phone. Statistics Canada enumerators have now begun follow-ups with dwellings from which completed questionnaires have not yet been received.

Every attempt will be made by Statistics Canada employees to reach households by phone before enumerators conduct in-person visits to remind residents to complete the census. Enumerators will also be able to provide in-person assistance.

Enumerators visiting dwellings will follow a new no-contact protocol. Under this protocol, no interviews will be conducted inside the respondent’s dwelling and no census employee from Statistics Canada is permitted to visit or enter institutional collective dwellings, especially the dwellings housing residents who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as seniors’ residences.

In accordance with guidelines from public health authorities, interviews will be outdoors and physically distanced, and census employees will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will also be provided to employees so they may frequently disinfect their hands.

Answers are collected under the authority of the Statistics Act and kept strictly confidential. By law, every household must complete a 2021 Census of Population questionnaire. Farm operators must also complete a Census of Agriculture questionnaire.

It’s not too late for households to make their census contact-free by completing it online, on paper, or over the phone. Households can still contact the Census Help Line at 1-855-340-2021 to request a secure access code or at 1-877-885-2021 to receive a paper questionnaire. Answers to many questions about the census are also available on the census website at https://bit.ly/2S6lZdV.

Information from the census ensures that communities have the information they need to plan services that support employment, schools, public transit, and hospitals.



