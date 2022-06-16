Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief makes plea for return of stolen life-saving tools

“Help us get our equipment back, let us save lives.”

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen in April from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. The truck has since been returned but the tools critical for saving lives are still missing. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members are asking the public to help locate critical tools taken when their truck was stolen earlier this year.

CCSAR Chief Rick White said they did get the truck back, but not the tools.

“It’s empty, it’s bare,” White said in a video released by CCSAR.

CCSAR member Dawn Unruh joined White in the video, where they make an appeal to the public.

“And we’re just asking if anybody knows where our equipment is or knows of somebody who has our equipment, if we could please get it returned … we do need it. This is lifesaving equipment and without this truck we’re only running with one (truck).”

Unruh and White asked the public to call Crime Stoppers with information, or the RCMP.

“Help us get our equipment back, let us save lives, let us save you,” said White.

The truck was taken Sunday morning, April 3, from the CCSAR hall on Mackenzie Avenue by thieves who broke into the building. The life-saving tools onboard included the jaws of life.

It was recovered April 9 stuck on a backroad outside of the city but many of the essential tools were gone.

