Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Christian Chavez

Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Christian Chavez

‘Chaotic’ down south, concern up north as U.S. ends COVID border, immigration rules

American officials bracing as big changes implemented on either edge

It’s a tale of two borders today as the U.S. braces for the end of its COVID-19 restrictions: chaos in the Rio Grande Valley and concern along the 49th parallel.

President Joe Biden says it will be “chaotic for a while” at the U.S.-Mexico border once the public health measure known as Title 42 ends at midnight.

Up north, lawmakers and border communities say they worry that cross-border tourism may never fully recover from the pandemic without more federal help.

The U.S. is lifting its vaccination requirement for foreign travellers at the same time as Title 42, a Trump-era rule that allowed the immediate expulsion of asylum seekers.

More than 150,000 would-be migrants are amassing along Mexico’s northern border, and the U.S. is sending thousands more border officials and troops to deal with the influx.

No such surge is expected at the Canada-U.S. border, however, which worries tourism operators and elected officials in communities that depend on robust cross-border traffic.

READ MORE: Canada ending requirements for COVID-19 vaccines, ArriveCan app at border Sept. 30

border agencyCoronavirusUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Next story
British Columbians will soon be able to self-identify gender on government forms

Just Posted

Harry Lali, who served as transportation minister from 1998 to 2001 and represented two rural ridings in southwestern BC during two separate periods, said in a statement issued Thursday morning that his former party has become an urban-interest party. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former B.C. NDP minister Harry Lali endorses BC United

The Todd Road Bridge in Cache Creek. (Barbara Roden/ Journal)
Flooding puts more properties on alert in Cache Creek

The village of Cache Creek, shown in a handout photo, is maintaining a state of local emergency due to flooding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sheila Olson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Hundreds ordered out of riverside mobile homes in flood-hit Cache Creek

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to the Ashcroft HUB, and will provide a free book each month to children aged 0 to 5 years who are registered with the program. (Photo credit: Dollywood Foundation)
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Ashcroft HUB

Pop-up banner image