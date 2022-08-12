An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Charges in machete attack that seriously injured two in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to charges against a Vancouver man.

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday near the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

He is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody awaiting an Aug. 17 court date.

Police appealed for public help after the attack on June 19 left the victims with serious head and neck wounds.

They had been loading luggage outside a Downtown Eastside hotel at the time.

Police say surveillance video from the scene, coupled with tips from the public, led to the arrest.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canadian wastewater surveillance expanding to new public health threats: Tam
Next story
B.C. First Nation delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of Nisga’a memorial pole

Just Posted

(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)
Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslide outside Lytton

The Minaberriet Creek 2 wildfire (at centre with smoke) was discovered on Aug. 6, 800 metres from the original Minaberriet Creek wildfire (burned area at top right) from July 28. (Photo credit: BCWS)
2022 fire season well behind 2021 in terms of hectares burned

Cory Gallant (c, with Roland Beaulieu and Remi Arsenault) will be playing at the Country in the Park concert in Ashcroft on Aug. 19. (Photo credit: Mike Bernard photography)
Country in the Park concert brings back barn dance spirit

Staff and volunteers at the Clinton Museum served up some World War II-era food at an event on July 17. (Photo credit: Clinton Museum)
Clinton Museum offering visitors a literal taste of history