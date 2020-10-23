Charges laid against Prince George man, 39, in drug trafficking probe

Tyler Aaron Gelowitz is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18

Charges relating to a drug trafficking investigation have been approved against a 39-year-old from Prince George.

In a Oct. 23 news release, police said the investigation occurred last summer and the charges have been approved against Tyler Aaron Gelowitz, by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

On Aug. 1, 2019, Prince George RCMP’s Street Crew Unit executed five warrants at residences in Prince George.

Police seized 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, ½ kilogram of methamphetamine, nearly 200 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of GHB, $129,000 in cash and nine firearms including two pistols and a silencer.

Gelowitz is being charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (5 counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm without Authorization

Summons have been issued for Gelowitz and he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, RCMP said.

“The Prince George RCMP is committed to aggressively targeting those responsible for causing harm through drug trafficking and its associated violence in our community,” stated the release.

If you have any information about illegal drug activity in the Prince George area, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only).

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, seizure of illicit drugs or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

