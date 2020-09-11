Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

Seniors form the fastest growing segment of new cannabis users in Canada. (Adobe Photostock photo)

There are more than five million cannabis consumers in Canada, with more than 1.3 million of them residing in British Columbia and Alberta.

Those consumers are diverse, with seniors forming the fastest-growing segment of Canadian society turning to legal cannabis.

With that in mind, as well as the explosive growth in legal cannabis retailers throughout Western Canada, Black Press Media is proud to announce the launch of Canadian Evergreen, a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers.

Powered by expert cannabis writers and Black Press Media journalists across B.C., Alberta and California, canadianevergreen.com provides current and credible content for industry professionals, investors and consumers. Readers can conveniently and quickly discover everything they need to know about this growing industry.

Canadian Evergreen also features the use of cannabis for recreation, socializing and generally improving quality of life. In addition to news and features, the website’s content focuses on lifestyle, fitness, travel, food, business and more.

“Stay up-to-date with engaging and insightful content, with Canadian Evergreen anticipated to be the premium destination for cannabis news and views,” says Andrew Franklin, Vice President, Digital Operations, Black Press Media Canada.

“Canadianevergreen.com is a central part of our strategy to deliver an audience to cannabis consumers and advertisers.”

Black Press Media’s Cannabis Marketing Toolbox includes:

Digital ads on canadianevergreen.com

Branded content generated by our team of expert cannabis writers

Highly-targeted digital ads that reach cannabis consumers on multiple digital platforms, including age-appropriate apps and websites

Increased exposure on social media

Increased SEO

Here are some of the stories on the site today:

In addition, Canadian Evergreen has a comprehensive directory of legal cannabis retailers in B.C. and Alberta.

“The site is in its early days yet, but our editors and writers are working hard to make this the best cannabis site in Canada,” Franklin says.

Black Press Media has been at the forefront of cannabis content, through its Canadian team of Branded Content writers who generate cannabis content for Washington State news websites and through SFEvergreen.com, a Black Press Media property based in California.

Black Press Media is a diversified media group serving millions of Canadians across multiple platforms with numerous content verticals including travel, automotive, lifestyle, real estate – and now cannabis.

The minimum age to legally buy, possess, grow and use cannabis within B.C. is 19 years and over. It is a criminal offence to sell cannabis to a young person under the age of 19. Canadian Evergreen is only for adults aged 19 or over.

