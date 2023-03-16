Chilcotin ranch facing $455,000 in fines, $1M bonds for altering salmon habitat

Altherr Schellenberg Cattle Co. Ltd was fined for altering tributaries of the Chilcotin River

A cattle company in the Chilcotin is facing $455,000 in fines and $1,250,000 in bond orders after pleading guilty to offences against the fisheries and water sustainability acts.

Altherr & Schellenberg Cattle Co. Ltd., at Redstone west of Williams Lake, was fined for altering tributaries of the Chilcotin River to develop the land and increase hay production on its ranch beginning more than six years ago. In court documents, Felix Schellenberg is named as principal owner of the ranch at the time the work was being conducted by a contractor.

In an agreed statement of facts on sentence filed in provincial court in January 2023, it was noted during a site visit to the ranch in the fall of 2017 officials observed the tributaries that extended onto the ranch were being stripped of vegetation, excavated and then refilled with gravel and the top-soil that had been removed.

“The entire site is in the floodplain of the Upper Chilcotin River, which supports salmon populations (chinook, coho and sockeye) and other various resident fish species,” the document stated.

Another agreed statement of facts on sentence, filed October 2022, noted as early as December 2016 a fisheries officer delivered an education letter to Altherr and Schellenberg Cattle Co. Ltd, stating “prior to conducting any works in natural or man-made channels you should ensure you are compliant with the fisheries provisions of the Fisheries Act.”

On Sept. 26, 2022 the company pleaded guilty to three counts relating to violating the fisheries act, specifically harmful alteration of fish habitat.

When sentenced on Oct. 18, 2022, the company was fined a total of $280,000 which shall be paid to the environmental damages fund with a recommendation it be used for conservation and protection of salmon or restoration of salmon habitat in the Chilcotin region.

On Feb. 28, 2023 the company pleaded guilty to four counts and was fined for a total of $175,000, of which $100,000 shall go to the environmental damages fund, with a recommendation the funds be used for conservation and protection of fish or fish habitat in the Cariboo region.

Remediation orders under the Fisheries Act, Forest and Range Practices Act and the Water Sustainability Act were also part of the sentencing.

On Thursday, March 15, the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) issued a statement calling for all licenses and permits issued to Altherr & Schellenberg Cattle Co. Ltd. to be revoked in the wake of the guilty pleas.

The land is located in the traditional territory of the TNG. The TNG stated the destruction of fish habitat is kilometers in length in and near the Kleena Kleene river and Little Chilcotin River.

Nits’il?in (Chief) Joe Alphonse said, in part, “a person that could rip out kilometers of Chinook habitat in order to expand their hay field does not deserve to live and own property in such pristine area. This is a very sensitive area for Chinook populations – which are close to being listed as a Species at Risk. We have been working hard to enhance the chinook populations in the territory. Kilometers of destruction can’t be replicated in remediation. It could be thousands of years of evolution that he has wiped out.”

The TNG noted it is pursuing a territory-wide crisis line that would allow the public to notify the Tŝilhqot’in Rangers of environmental offenses.

“This would ensure an efficient and direct system of notification for offenses on the land.”



