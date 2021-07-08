Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Child care, housing the focus as prime minister, federal NDP leader visit B.C.

Trudeau to start the day in Vancouver area discussing B.C.’s wildfires and recent punishing heat wave

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh are in different regions of British Columbia today holding meetings and making announcements.

Trudeau is scheduled to start the day behind closed doors in Metro Vancouver discussing B.C.’s wildfires and recent punishing heat wave with members of his cabinet’s Incident Response Group.

He is to spend much of the rest of the day in Coquitlam, where he is to join B.C. Premier John Horgan for an announcement about early learning and child care.

The prime minister is also holding an afternoon meeting with the mayor of Lytton and Indigenous leaders from that Fraser Canyon community to discuss recovery from a wildfire that destroyed the village last week.

B.C. is the third province on Trudeau’s cross-country tour, following visits to Alberta and Saskatchewan, while Singh launches his own tour, starting on Vancouver Island.

Singh and local New Democrat member of Parliament Alistair MacGregor are set to make an announcement in Duncan about the party’s housing plan.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Jagmeet Singh looks West to retake lost turf in B.C., but hurdles dot the path

Federal Politics

Previous story
Climate change made B.C., Alberta heat wave 150 times more likely, study concludes
Next story
UPDATE: Man shot, Police Service Dog stabbed and killed in dramatic incident in Campbell River

Just Posted

Members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (front row, l) with helpers Ryan Monford and Preslee Duncan. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)
‘Virtual’ iced tea helps support the community of Lytton

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘We are all still reeling’: Open letter from Lytton details devastation from deadly wildfire

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing

Damage to the road at the 10 Mile Slide site north of Lillooet. (Photo credit: CFJC Today)
Stabilization work almost completed at 10 Mile Slide site