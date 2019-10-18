Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Justin and Tayah Lloyd. Tayah was six months pregnant when she was killed in a head-on collision near Bridal Falls east of Chilllwack on May 26, 2018. (GoFundMe)

The man responsible for a car crash that killed a pregnant woman near Bridal Falls over a year ago pleaded guilty Friday to one charge under the motor vehicle act in court in Chilliwack.

Frank Marx Tessman was travelling eastbound on Highway 1 on May 26, 2018 when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane colliding head on with a couple driving west from Kelowna.

Hwy 1 closed in both directions between Popkum and Hope. Closed until further notice @NEWS1130Traffic @DriveBC @TranBC pic.twitter.com/ddPOE5v3Vh — Jan Bosman (@jbosmannl) May 26, 2018

The crash killed 31-year-old Tayha Lloyd who was travelling with her newlywed husband Justin Lloyd.

The couple were expecting their first child, and she was six months pregnant.

She died in the impact of the crash. Both her husband and Tessman were taken to hospital in critical condition and both recovered.

Lloyd was a beloved teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary school in Kelowna. After the crash, the children she taught, parents and school staff struggled with the tragic news.

Tessman was charged with one count of driving without due care and attention. The 47-year-old pleaded guilty in court on Oct. 18, and a sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

The charge under the Motor Vehicle Act comes with a maximum penalty of $2,000 or six months jail or both.

READ MORE: Pregnant Kelowna teacher named victim of fatal crash

After the accident a GoFundMe was started to help Justin, but it has since been taken down.

READ MORE: Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

– with a file from the Kelowna Capital News

@PeeJayAitch

paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.