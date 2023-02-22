Chilliwack RCMP determines books in schools do not meet the definition of child pornography

‘This is a serious allegation and one that caused many parents great concern in our community’

After a complaint was investigated about supposed child pornography in Chilliwack school libraries, the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit announced Wednesday it has reviewed the contents of concern and has determined that they do not meet the legal definition of child pornography.

Chilliwack school board Trustee Heather Maahs stated on her trustee Facebook page this week that someone had filed a complaint with the RCMP and it was being investigated.

RELATED: New-look Chilliwack school board spars over library books and parental rights

“On Friday, February 17, 2023, the Chilliwack RCMP received a report alleging that written publications within School District 33 school libraries contained child pornography,” according to a press release issued Wednesday (Feb. 22).

An investigator from the Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Section reviewed the publications containing the “most concerning material” identified by the complainant. The investigation has determined that this content does not meet the definition of child pornography under the Criminal Code of Canada.

“This is a serious allegation and one that caused many parents great concern in our community,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “Police have a duty to investigate these allegations but it became clear to the investigator who has years of experience in investigating child pornography offences, that, while the material may be deemed inappropriate or concerning to some people, it does not constitute child pornography.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

Breaking Newschild pornchilliwackChilliwack School District