(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Chilliwack RCMP race to report of male with firearm, find young boy with toy gun

RCMP remind folks it’s ‘not a smart idea’ to dress in camouflage, play with toy guns outside

Several police vehicles were seen racing through Sardis towards Cultus Lake Saturday morning for what turned out to be an innocent situation.

Reports came in shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday (July 17) of a male dressed in camouflage with a firearm.

When RCMP arrived on scene at the wooded area in Cultus Lake, they located a young boy wearing in camouflage with a toy gun.

“If anything, this is a public reminder that its not a smart idea to play out in public with your toys guns and camouflage clothing,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Grant Floris.

Reports on social media claimed at least seven RCMP cruisers were seen heading down Vedder Road at high speeds.

“You’re going to attract some attention and we are going to treat it as what it appears to be until we can confirm otherwise.”

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
First vaccinations given in Haiti since start of pandemic
Next story
Starving bobcat cub rescued by B.C. animal rehab centre

Just Posted

The Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft has now grown to 2,100 hectares. (Photo credit: Tyler Fitzpatrick)
Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft now at 4,000 hectares

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)
Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

Clinton’s 20-unit supportive housing facility. (Robin Fennell photo - submitted) Clinton’s 20-unit supportive housing facility. (Robin Fennell photo - submitted)
Clinton supportive housing facility on schedule

A helicopter was seen flying over the Clearwater River with a bucket July 14, the skies very smoky. (Stephanie Hagenaars / Clearwater Times)
Call a state of emergency over wildfires, Clearwater officials urge B.C. government