Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May early Friday as Environment Canada advised another five more centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Chilly conditions break century-old temperature records in parts of southern B.C.

Environment Canada says 12 cold temperature records were tied or broken across the region

Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May Friday as Environment Canada advised another five centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased.

Special weather statements covered mountain passes along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, as flurries added to the two to 10 centimetres dumped earlier in the week.

The weather office says 12 cold temperature records were tied or broken across the region on Thursday.

Records that have stood since 1911 were erased in Nanaimo and Port Alberni as the mercury couldn’t edge past nine degrees and other low daytime temperatures were set in communities across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada says Vancouver’s daytime high of just 10.5 degrees on Thursday broke a 58-year-old record and the chill was accompanied by heavy rain, including downpours that washed away long-standing rainfall records in five communities from Vancouver Island to the Sunshine Coast and north to the Cariboo.

Extended forecasts from the weather office show nippy conditions will continue throughout the next week over much of B.C., as most areas remain at least several degrees below normal daytime highs.

—The Canadian Press

