China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

An orange tabby-style cat has likely used up more than a few of its nine lives during an unauthorized trip from China to B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC SPCA, North Cariboo District Branch)

An orange tabby cat is likely to have used up more than a few of its nine lives during an unauthorized trip from China to B.C.

The North Cariboo District Branch of the BC SPCA says the emaciated, six-year-old female was found inside a shipping container originally loaded nearly a month ago in Shenzhen.

READ MORE: Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

The container arrived by freighter in the Port of Vancouver and was shipped to Prince George, where the unnamed cat was found amongst the pallets, shredded cardboard and foam pellets inside the container.

No food or water was available, but it’s believed the cat survived by licking condensation that had formed on the container walls.

Animal control officers say the feline weighed just 1 1/2 kilograms when it was found by staff at an auto glass distribution company as they unpacked the crates.

The cat is quarantined while being nursed back to health and the SPCA estimates the cost to save it will reach almost $2,800.

Alex Schare with North Cariboo District SPCA says she knew right away the cat would have an amazing story, and would require life-saving care following weeks of starvation.

The cat is on fluids and receiving small amounts of food to ensure its body adjusts properly to renewed nutrition.

The strict quarantine is to ensure no diseases are passed to people or animals in this country.

“She has also undergone blood work and will receive a rabies vaccine and dental work when she is strong enough,” a release says.

Quarantine won’t end until two weeks after the rabies shot, so the cat will be under care for some time. The SPCA is appealing for donations to help defray the costs.

The Canadian Press

