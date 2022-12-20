Christmas Day lunch at The Equality Project is open to all

Plus New Year’s Eve events are coming up in Ashcroft and Spences Bridge

On Dec. 8, residents of Spences Bridge gathered at the Lookout for the lighting of the community’s Christmas tree. (Photo credit: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan)

Valley Pit reopens

Highland Valley Copper Operations announced the phased reopening of its Valley Pit on Dec. 15, following a proactive temporary closure on Dec. 5 as a result of a localized geotechnical instability within the pit.

The Valley Pit was expected to resume full operation on Dec. 15. There was no impact to employees, the environment, or surrounding communities.

Christmas at Equality Project

Are you alone this Christmas? You don’t need to be. All are welcome to join The Equality Project for a ham and turkey Christmas lunch on Sunday, Dec. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. For more information call (250) 457-6485 or email info@theequalityproject.ca.

Transit service schedule

A reminder that due to the Christmas/New Year stat holidays, the Ashcroft-Cache Creek-Clinton community bus will not be operating on the following dates: Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. Service will be as normal on all other scheduled service days.

New Year’s Eve festivities

Looking to ring in the New Year in style? There will be New Year’s Eve festivities in Ashcroft, Clinton, and spences Bridge, all on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Ashcroft Legion is holding a New Year’s Eve party; doors open at 7 p.m. and the cost is $10 per person. There will be midnight snacks, drink specials, and live music performed by The Dire Heart. Tickets are available at the Legion, or call (250) 453-2423.

The Clinton Legion is also hosting a New Year’s event. Tickets are $20 each, and it will feature music by Rolling Thunder Revue and charcuterie board snacks. There are only 60 tickets available, so call (250) 459-2622 to reserve.

In Spences Bridge you can head on over to the Community Hall for appies, door prizes, and live music performed by Margit Sky Project. For tickets, call (250) 320-0977 or drop by The Packing House.

LLCRAS membership early bird special

The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society is holding a membership renewal early bird discount special. Renew (or take out) a membership before Dec. 31, and automatically be entered into a draw to win a gift certificate for the Hook, Wine and Sinker store and/or the LLCRAS 2023 photo calendar.

Membership fees are increasing as of Jan. 1, 2023, so purchase your membership by Dec. 31 to take advantage of the current rate. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/3Vwgf8a.

Firearms course

Ken Brown will be putting on a Firearms and Core Hunter Training course in January 2023. Anyone who needs their licence can call Ken at (250) 453-9415; evenings are best, but he has an answering machine on 24/7 and will reply to any messages.

B.C. wildfires study

A research study looking at Interior residents’ experiences of wildfires is being conducted by Ashley Berard of the University of Victoria. The study seeks to better understand the impact of fires on communities, and provide suggestions around preparedness, resource allocation, and communication.

The study is open to any adults (19+) living in the B.C. Interior who have experienced fire seasons (i.e. threat of fire/evacuation, poor air quality, loss or damage of property, displacement, etc.). Participants will take part in an interview (face-to-face, by telephone, or via Zoom) lasting approximately one hour. Involvement is voluntary, and all data collected is confidential and anonymous.

For more information about the study, email aberard@uvic.ca.

Flood preparation feedback sought

With climate change and extreme weather becoming more frequent, people are encouraged to provide feedback about how best to prepare for future flooding in B.C.

The Ministry of Forests and Emergency Management BC are releasing an intentions paper focused on specific actions to mitigate flooding. The paper provides discussion points about improved assessment, decision-making, preparedness and response, and crucial investments to safeguard communities.

The paper is posted on the Engage BC website, and people have until Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 to provide detailed comments and submissions at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc, where they can read the paper. The British Columbia Flood Strategy will be released in 2023.

The Province is engaging with First Nations and local governments from October until December 2022. The Province is also reaching out for feedback across sectors, including natural resources, agriculture and ranching, industry, construction and home building, engineering and road building, tourism and hospitality, and insurance.

Correction

In last week’s article about the CP Holiday Train, the union providing hot dogs was misidentified. Members of United Steelworkers Local 1-417 from Koppers provided the hot dogs. The Journal regrets the error.



