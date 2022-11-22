Christmas events coming thick and fast throughout the region

From concerts and bazaars to craft workshops and lunches, there’s no shortage of holiday cheer

Happy holiday shoppers were out in force at the Ashcroft Legion craft sale on Nov. 19, and there are plenty more sales and bazaars — plus a plethora of other holiday events — coming up over the next four weeks. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Christmas hamper sign-up

Applications for this year’s Christmas hamper program have been taking place in-person in local communities since Nov. 15. However, anyone who missed signing up can still apply by phone from now through Saturday, Nov. 26. Please call between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. only.

Ashcroft: call Shirley at (250) 453-2432. Cache Creek: call Chris at (250) 453-9534. Spences Bridge: call Trish at (250) 453-9656. Clinton: call Vivian at (250) 457-7081. For pick-ups in Ashcroft and Cache Creek: call Esther at (250) 453-9085.

Reverse Advent calendar

The Ashcroft Legion is running a reverse Advent calendar drive from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18, to benefit the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank (please note that this is separate from the Christmas Hamper program).

Every day for 24 days, donated items of food (canned or boxed) will be added to the Advent calendar box in the lobby of the Legion building on Brink Street. Donated items will then be dropped off at the food bank on Dec. 19, and distributed to families in need in Ashcroft and the surrounding area.

Not sure what to donate? There will be daily suggestions on the Legion Branch 113 Ashcroft Facebook page, so feel free to check it out. The Legion says thank you and Happy Holidays to all!

Christmas bazaars and fairs

There will be three Christmas Bazaars taking place on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple is holding its bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall, there is a bazaar in Spences Bridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clemes Hall, and a Christmas craft fair is taking place at the 70 Mile Community Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All three events will feature a bonanza of homemade baking and handmade crafts, perfect for holiday gift-giving. The Spences Bridge bazaar will also feature secondhand treasures, an auction, a raffle, and a concession, and attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Helping Hands food cupboard. The 70 Mile craft fair will have chili and a bun available at the concession.

Kids’ sign-making class

Amanda Nelson is holding a sign-making class for kids on Saturday, Nov. 26 starting at 1 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The cost is $10 per person, which includes all the materials needed to create a unique hand-made sign.

Anyone interested in registering their child for the class can message Melissa Painter on Facebook with your child’s name and age. And stay tuned for details of a kids’ bead class, which will be coming up in December.

Christmas sale

Don’t forget! The Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary is holding its annual Christmas sale featuring new and nearly new decorations, as well as a a huge selection of new and nearly new gift ideas, all at great prices.

The sale will be held at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre (upstairs at 601 Bancroft Street) on Nov. 26 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Dec. 2 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), and Dec. 3 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

Christmas crafts at the HUB

Looking to create some unique gifts and keepsakes this holiday season? The Ashcroft HUB is running a series of crafting workshops for adults and kids, with the cost of all supplies included in the workshop fee (snacks are included for the kids’ workshops).

For adults, there are workshops on card making (Sunday, Nov. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.; cost $18 per person); sock gnomes (Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.; cost $15 per person); and wooden gnomes (Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.; cost $40 per person).

Kids aged six and up can have some crafting fun with workshops on kids’ gifts to make and give (Monday, Dec. 5 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; cost $10 per person); kids’ ornaments (Friday, Dec. 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; cost $10 per person); kids’ chain art (Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.; cost $20 per person);and kids’ Christmas crafts (Monday, Dec. 12 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; cost $10 per person).

There is limited space available, so register online today at http://bit.ly/3gqrccn or by contacting the HUB at (250) 453-9177, email office@ashcrofthub.com.

Theatre auditions

The Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society will be staging a production of mystery-comedy The Game’s Afoot in spring 2023, and is holding auditions for anyone interested in being part of the play.

The play is set in December 1936. Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous.

There will be two audition dates: Sunday, Nov. 27 (2 p.m.) and Tuesday, Nov. 29 (7 p.m.), both at the Ashcroft HUB. Anyone who is interested in auditioning is welcome to attend; copies of the script will be supplied. And if you want to be part of the backstage team, feel free to drop by and learn more.

Soup Day in Spences Bridge

There will be a free Soup Day in the Bridge on Nov. 30, at noon in the Improvement District building. All are welcome to drop by for delicious homemade soup and desserts, and card games are available for anyone who wants to take part.

Christmas tree lighting

Come out and enjoy soup day in Spences Bridge, and stay for the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Lookout at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. There will be carol singing, hot chocolate, and hot dogs at this free, fun community event that is open to everyone.

Celebrate a Life tree

The Ashcroft and District Hospice Program will be at the Spences Bridge tree lighting on Nov. 30 with a very special tree of their own. The “Celebrate a Life” tree is a way to remember a loved one who is gone too soon, by placing a tag with their name on it on the tree in memory of a life well-lived. Donations to the Hospice Program will be accepted with deepest gratitude, and official tax receipts can be issued upon request.

For more information about the Ashcroft and District Hospice Program, go to http://bit.ly/3GvCZRk.

Ashcroft Santa parade

The Ashcroft HUB will be hosting a Santa Parade again this year on Friday, Dec. 2. The theme of this year’s parade is “What Christmas Means to Me”, and there is still time to register a float. The organizers would love to see lots of participants, and prizes will be awarded for the top three floats.

The parade line-up is at 5:30 p.m. at the blue truck at the end of Railway Avenue beside the Heritage Park, and the parade starts at 6 p.m. and will be travelling north on Railway. Organizers ask that all floats be in line by 5:30 p.m., so that judging can take place before the parade starts.

If you have any questions, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email office@ashcrofthub.com. To register a parade entry, go to https://bit.ly/3NqrT1t.

Cache Creek fireworks display is a go

The annual Halloween fireworks display put on by the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department had to be postponed this year, but never fear: it hasn’t been forgotten! Instead, it’s been re-scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 8 p.m.

It will be held at the north end of town, with great views of the fireworks from just about anywhere in Cache Creek, so come on out to enjoy the show.

Spences Bridge Community Christmas Lunch

The Cook’s Ferry Band and the Spences Bridge Community Club are teaming up to provide a Community Christmas Lunch in Spences Bridge on Sunday, Dec. 11 starting at 11 a.m. at the Chief Whitsemnista Gym at the Cook’s Ferry band office. All community members are invited to take part: turkey and ham will be provided, there will be potluck veggies and dessert, door prizes will be handed out, and Santa Claus himself is planning on being there. Come out and share a festive meal with the entire community!

A Beatles Christmas concert

The Sage Sound Singers are presenting “Here Comes the Sun: A Beatles Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB.

The first half of the concert is dedicated to Gerry Wong, a longtime friend of the Sage Sound Singers and many of the choir members, and will feature a mix of songs by The Beatles. The second half of the concert will showcase a selection of Christmas music, and will also include a performance by special guests the Shine On Singers Children’s Choir, led by Theresa Takacs

The doors open a half-hour before each concert. Admission is $15 per person (children admitted at no charge), and tickets can be purchased online starting Nov. 24; they can also be purchased in advance at the Ashcroft HUB, or at the door on the day of the concert.

Clinton holiday concert

Mark your calendars now for the Holiday Concert taking place at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 1:30 p.m. Join the Kamloops Old Time Fiddlers for some live holiday music, and enjoy warm drinks and holiday cookies to get you into the spirit of the season.

Clinton arena now open

The Clinton arena is back in business for the season, with public skating, sticks and pucks, co-ed and men’s hockey, and children’s hockey. No skates? No problem: skates are available at the arena to borrow at no charge.

For a full schedule, contact the village office or visit the Clinton Chatter Facebook page.



editorial@accjournal.ca

