Christmas parades and a virtual holiday train are on their way

First Nations Craft Fair

A craft fair showcasing creations by First Nations artists and artisans throughout the area is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cache Creek community hall.

In addition to artwork, crafts, and more, there will be bannock and a concession. There is no charge to attend, but attendees need to remain masked and show proof of vaccination.

Clinton Christmas parade

As a tie-in with Plaid Friday, there will be a Christmas parade in Clinton on Friday, Nov. 26. No registration is necessary; simply be at Reg Conn Park at 5:45 p.m. in your vehicle (decorated or not decorated), or on foot in order to participate.

Ashcroft Christmas parade

The HUB is organizing a Christmas parade in Ashcroft on Friday, Dec. 3. The parade will start at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Park and make its way down Railway Avenue, 1st Street, and Brink Street before ending back at the Heritage Park, where kids can have their pictures taken with the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, who is taking time out from his busy schedule to be at the parade.

Any local businesses, organizations, or residents are welcome to take part. The theme of the parade is “Classic Christmas films”, so unleash your inner Clark Griswold and get creative.

For more information, or to register, contact Jessica Clement at honmanager@ashcrofthub.com.

Letters to Santa

Did you know that the North Pole is in Canada? Fact! It even has its own postal code from Canada Post, to make sure Santa doesn’t miss any letters sent his way. Write to Santa Claus at North Pole, H0H 0H0, Canada by Dec. 10, and if you include your return address Santa will be able to reply before Christmas.

To find out more, and get a few letter writing tips (including a letter template), go to https://bit.ly/3oPcA6H.

Local Christmas cheer

Can’t get enough pictures of beautiful local Christmas decorations? Looking for inspiration for your own display? Need some cheering up? Then you’ll be glad to know that the Christmas Lights and Decorations 2021 Facebook page is up and running. Started last year by Ashcroft resident Tyrone Laskey, it’s the place to go to see Christmas displays in our area (and sometimes beyond) from the comfort of your home. Feel free to post your own pictures to share with others!

Holiday Train at Home

Speaking of enjoying Christmas at home, mark your calendar now for Dec. 18. That’s when the CP Holiday Train will be streaming live into homes across Canada, led by Canadian Music Hall-of-Famer Steven Page and The Strumbellas, and an all-star cast of performers. The CP “Holiday Train at Home” concert 2021 will be streamed on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. PST; go to https://bit.ly/3CkAkED for details.

Small business workshops

Community Futures has gathered a list of workshops from many sources that are offered to small businesses free of charge. The interactive list is updated regularly, and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3oNl7Ho. For more information you can also call (250) 453-9165 or email vision@cfsun.ca.

CPR training

November is CPR month, and although the month is almost over it’s never too late to learn how you might save a life.

St. John Ambulance is encouraging everyone across B.C. to recognize their crucial role as a bystander and get trained in CPR and AED use to help save more lives from sudden cardiac arrest. This is especially important given that COVID-19 can cause extra hesitation for people to step in and help. However, there are ways people can keep themselves safe, and training is highly recommended.

St. John Ambulance offers a range of first aid training, including CPR and AED use. First aid training is easy, and provides students with the confidence to step in during a variety of emergencies. Proceeds from all first aid courses go towards the charity’s community service programs. Register for a course at https://bit.ly/3oQmJA8 or by calling 1-866-321-2651.

Building accessibility input sought

The Province is inviting all British Columbians to provide their feedback about how to make new buildings more accessible for all people. A public engagement about BC Building Code accessibility requirements is open and will run until Dec. 9, 2021. The input collected through an online survey will be used to help government develop changes to the next BC Building Code to make new buildings more accessible. The survey is available at https://bit.ly/3H02sQQ, and proposed accessibility code changes based on the feedback received will then be developed. These will be released for further feedback before they are included in the next BC Building Code.

The BC Building Code provides a standard set of rules for construction. Accessibility requirements within the building code set the rules for the design and construction of new buildings to ensure people can approach, enter, exit, and move through buildings independently. Local governments throughout B.C. help enforce the building code so that buildings are safe and healthy to visit, work, and live in.



