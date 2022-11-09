Christmas pet pictures with Santa coming up at Ashcroft HUB

Your pets can get into the holiday spirit with the jolly old elf himself

Your pets can get into the holiday spirit by having their picture taken with Santa at the Ashcroft HUB on Nov. 13. (Photo credit: oliverromero/Pixabay)

Seniors’ tea and bazaar

Don’t forget about the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ tea and bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the seniors’ centre in Ashcroft (601 Bancroft Street); doors open at 12:30 p.m.

The event is open to everyone, and tickets are $5 each, with attendees able to enjoy sandwiches, goodies, and tea or coffee (included in the ticket price). There will also be a bake table and a bucket auction.

Wood carving classes for kids

Clinton Country Artists, along with Mark Coe, is putting on free wood carving classes for kids aged 12 and up. The tools are very sharp, so kids must be responsible, and must have parent or guardian approval.

Space is limited to a maximum of four or five kids. The sessions will be held at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, 19, and 26 and Dec. 3, and participants should bring a lunch. Anyone wanting more information can send a message to Dianne Ruthven on Facebook, or call her at (250) 457-1060.

Pet photos with Santa

We know that Santa loves his reindeer (except for Blitzen; it’s a long story), and the jolly old elf will be at the Ashcroft HUB between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 to pose for pictures with pets of all descriptions (including reindeer, if you have one).

The cost is a donation to this year’s Christmas Hampers campaign. For more information, and to book an appointment, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177.

Clinton Rec Youth hockey

Registration forms for Clinton Rec Youth Hockey can now be picked up at the Clinton village office. Registration day is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the arena; please bring the completed registration form and payment. There are a limited number of starter packs available, so please try to secure your own gear/equipment. Play starts on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Library book sales

A book sale is running at the Ashcroft Library through Nov. 15, so come on into the branch during regular hours to check out the selection. While you’re there, take a look at the newly-renovated space and see what’s new at the library.

You can also check out the book sale that is ongoing at the Cache Creek Library during regular branch hours.

Clinton kids’ Christmas party

Sign-up sheets are out now for the Children’s Community Christmas Party in Clinton, which takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Clinton Memorial Hall.

Children 10 and under who will be attending need to be signed up by Nov. 15. Sign-up sheets are located at Canco, the post office, the village office, Home Hardware, the Legion, and Integris Credit Union. You can also send a direct message to Marian Nelson on Facebook.

Cayla Brooke in concert

The amazing Cayla Brooke returns to Ashcroft for an intimate evening performance at UniTea Café and Lounge on Friday, Nov. 18 (doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.).

Brooke is the star of the hit show “Eva Cassidy: How Can I Keep From Singing”, which she brought to Ashcroft in 2018. She’s returning to do a solo set of music that’s influenced by the blues, gospel, soul, and jazz, with a sprinkle of familiar covers.

Tickets are $22 each, and are sure to sell out. To book, visit UniTea, or go to https://bit.ly/3DKRQo1.

Eco-Depot open house

The TNRD is holding a public open house in Spences Bridge from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, so that residents can learn more about the new services available at the Boston Flats Eco-Depot near Cache Creek. The meeting will be held at the Improvement District building, and all are welcome to attend.

David Stoddart PAC fundraiser

The Parent Advisory Council of David Stoddart School in Clinton is holding its annual dinner/auction fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Clinton Memorial Hall (doors open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.). Dinner will be followed by a live auction, and there will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 draw. Tickets for the 19+ event are $20 each and can be purchased at Integris Credit Union.

The theme is “Wild West”, and attendees are encouraged to dress in Western or saloon girl wear. Coordinator Jessica Lawrence is looking for a few people to assist with the set-up on Nov. 17 and 18, and with the auction on the night; if you would like to help, get in touch with her via phone or text at (250) 299-3114.

David Stoddart grad fundraiser

The 2023 grads at David Stoddart School are running a Christmas poinsettia/winter plant fundraiser. There are a variety of items, from poinsettias and tropical planters to holiday wreaths and table top decorations, ranging in price from $15 to $45. Orders are due by Nov. 22, and pick-up will be at the school on Dec. 7.

For more information, or to order, text 778-257-1623.

Clinton Christmas market

The third annual Clinton Christmas Market will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Vendor tables are $20 each and need to be paid for in advance, but hurry: they’re currently 75 per cent booked. Call Shawna at (250) 457-1020 for more information or to book a table.

Drop-in pickleball

The Ashcroft HUB is offering drop-in pickleball sessions every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $2 per person per session, so come on by and get some exercise inside, have fun with friends, and take part in one of the most popular and fastest-growing sports around.

Better at Home in Clinton

Better at Home is now offering housekeeping services for qualifying residents aged 60 and over who live independently in the Clinton area, and has spaces available in the program.

Fees for the service are determined via a sliding scale based on income, and some seniors may qualify for a full or partial subsidy. The previous year’s tax assessments for all members of the household will be used to determine the cost. All employees have completed a criminal record check.

For more information, contact program coordinator Nancy Kendall at (250) 457-1019.



editorial@accjournal.ca

