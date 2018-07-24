CiB judges tour Cache Creek and Clinton for this year’s provincial competition

Provincial Communities in Bloom judges Catherine Dale and Vania Bowman had a busy time last week, visiting Clinton and Cache Creek in the span of five days and touring both communities as part of this year’s competition.

Dale—a horticulturist from New Westminster—and Bowman—an arboriculturist and horticulturist who is a foreman and parks manager with the City of White Rock—arrived in Clinton on July 16, toured the Village on July 17, then travelled south to Cache Creek, which they toured on July 18. In both communities they were hosted by members of the local Communities in Bloom committees, and Bowman—who moved to B.C. two years ago from her native Manitoba, and is in her second year as a CiB judge—says that it’s a great way to get to know the province’s communities.

“It’s my first time in the area,” she says. “I was warned it would be hot, but I didn’t really know what to expect. It’s interesting to see what grows in the Interior.”

She says they had a very good tour of Cache Creek, and that it was “really great” to see how the community had come together following the events of the last few years.

“I’d heard stories and seen pictures, but you don’t see until you come here how close-knit the community is.”

Bowman says that the heritage aspects of Clinton really came through during her tour. “I felt like I was in the old west. We went to the museum and learned about the history of the town.” Asked about presenting the award for the best Funky Flowerpots, she laughs when she mentions the “hooter holder” flowerpots that won for the Best Residential flowerpot.

“The communities I’ve seen that excel have that sort of engagement,” she says. “They have support.”

Dale, who is also in her second year as a CiB judge, says that something she likes about the program is that it shows there’s more to a community than flowers. “I love hearing about history, and community activities. And I love it because you meet such interesting people. It’s very life-affirming.”

Bowman notes that White Rock used to be a CiB community, and that she hopes it will become involved in the program again, while Dale—who has a journeyman’s level certificate in horticulture and has been teaching horticulture courses in Burnaby schools and continuing education for 20 years—says she was on the beautification committee in Burnaby in the 1990s when that community entered the international CiB competition.

“I drove the judges around, and saw what it was all about. But it wasn’t until 2016 that I was able to volunteer [for CiB].”

Dale lived in Kamloops between the ages of five and 11, so knows the region. “I’ve been to Clinton before, and used to drive through Cache Creek on the way to Vancouver. I like the old-timey feel along the highway in Clinton, and got quite a laugh [out of the residential Funky Flowerpot] winner.”

She says that what really struck her about Cache Creek was the resiliency of the people there. “I’d heard so many stories about that resiliency, and what I’ve come away with is how people help each other in very different situations. It’s been a real pleasure to be here, because in the end it’s about the people.”

The results of the provincial CiB judging will be announced at the 15th annual B.C. Communities in Bloom Provincial Conference and Awards, which will be held in Clinton on September 14-15. The conference and awards weekend is open to all. Early bird registration (before August 24) is $100 per person; after that it is $130 (banquet dinner on September 15 only is $40 per person). For more information contact Yvette May at (250) 459-7725, (250) 212-5506, or ymay@bcwireless.com; for more information or to register, go to https://www.bccib.ca/.



