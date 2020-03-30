Clearwater RCMP look for missing Alberta man

Wayne Theriault was last believed to have been seen on March 24

Wayne Theriault. (Clearwater RCMP picture)

The Clearwater RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Alberta man, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

On March 28, shortly after 2 p.m., Clearwater RCMP initiated a missing person’s investigation after items they believed to belong to Wayne Theriault were turned into the local detachment. The items were located by individuals hiking in the Helmcken Falls area of Wells Gray Park, with no signs of Theriault. Investigators believe that Wayne Theriault was last seen on March 24.

The RCMP has initiated a search of the area, since the discovery of those personal items, and have called upon Clearwater Search and Rescue personnel to assist. There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, however, police are very concerned for Wayne’s health and well-being.

Theriault is described as a 5 ft 10 in, 63-year-old Caucasian male weighing approximately 180 pounds with curly grey hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Theriault is urged to contact their local police or the Clearwater RCMP at 250-674-2237.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy
Next story
Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Just Posted

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Some big city shoppers heading to small towns to stock up

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, shoppers are flocking to places like Ashcroft

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Kamloops RCMP investigate alleged abduction attempt

A 13-year-old boy told police he was approached and grabbed by a man

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Clearwater RCMP look for missing Alberta man

Wayne Theriault was last believed to have been seen on March 24

Canadian COVID-19 update: Cases spike in Quebec & Ontario; Nine O’Clock Gun salutes health workers

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy

‘That’s never been heard of before; no one sells oil for $4 a barrel.’ – Dan McTeague

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

Most Read