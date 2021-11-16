A car is seen in a flooded ditch along a road in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A car is seen in a flooded ditch along a road in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Climate making disasters like B.C. rain more frequent and more intense: scientists

Too early to know the extent to which climate change contributed

Scientists say climate change is likely playing a role in this week’s catastrophic flooding in British Columbia.

Highways are blocked and communities have been evacuated after bucketing rain caused mudslides in several parts of the province.

Francis Zwiers at the University of Victoria says it’s too early to know the extent to which climate change contributed to the disasters.

But he says such events are being made more common and more intense as the climate warms.

A 2019 report from the B.C. government says the province was at medium risk from extreme rain, river flooding and landslides — all of which have occurred this week.

Science is getting better at figuring out what contributions climate change is making to extreme weather, concluding that last summer’s record-breaking heat dome would have been impossible without climate change.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Access to Merritt prohibited, care homes evacuated as flooding continues

Climate changeflooding

Previous story
Product shortage at Okanagan grocery stores, due to highway closures
Next story
VIDEO: Woman captures aerial footage of flood devastation in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for areas between 16 Mile and Kanaka Bar due to heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)
UPDATE: TNRD declares state of local emergency in Beautiful Nicola Valley-South

A large portion of the Coquihalla highway has eroded due to extreme weather conditions in the Hope area. (Kyle Snihur/ Facebook)
VIDEO: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021
UPDATE: 3 separate slides close Coquihalla, Highway 1 and 7