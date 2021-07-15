Clinic for first COVID vaccines returning to Ashcroft area

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Ashcroft’s Heritage Park on July 22 for anyone who has not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo credit: Interior Health)

Interior Health has launched mobile immunization clinics that will travel throughout the Interior Health region offering easy-access, same-day immunization for people to get their first dose of vaccine. There are three separate mobile teams: a north and south team each targeting rural and remote communities and other hard to reach populations, and an urban team targeting neighbourhoods in six cities in Interior Health.

The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment is necessary at these clinics. People can walk up, register, and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The mobile clinic will be in Kamloops (July 13–15); Logan Lake (July 21); and Ashcroft (July 22). The Ashcroft clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue (near the visitor information centre). The locations of other clinics have yet to be determined; to check times and locations, go to https://bit.ly/3zq0q8D. As exact locations are determined, the webpage will be updated.

The mobile clinics have made stops in more than 40 communities to date, and have delivered more than 8,100 first doses of vaccine since their launch last month.

To get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can attend one of the mobile immunization clinics; register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1-833-838-2323, or visit a Service BC office and book an appointment; or attend an immunization clinic during drop-in hours. For a list of permanent clinics, go to https://bit.ly/3diI3JA.

To get your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine you need to book an appointment. If you registered with the Get Vaccinated provincial registration system for your first dose, you will be notified to book an appointment for your second dose approximately eight weeks from the date you received your first dose.

If you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the provincial registration system was available (April 6), register for your second dose at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

AshcroftCoronavirus