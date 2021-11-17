Clinton ambulance station changes called ‘significant improvement’

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of Nov. 10.

Paramedic delegation

Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics of BC, addressed council virtually about the challenges facing the province’s ambulance paramedic system and changes to service delivery (the scheduled on-call model) in various communities, including Clinton.

Clifford said that Clinton’s model will be two paramedics on duty eight hours a day, seven days a week during the day, which he called a “significant improvement” to what was previously in place. There will be on-call paramedics in the community the rest of the time, and he noted that advertised ambulance paramedic positions in Clinton had been filled. He added that changes to the ambulance stations in Ashcroft, Lillooet, and 100 Mile (which have switched to a 24-hour staffing model) will hopefully mean that fewer ambulances will be pulled out of Clinton.

Development variance permit

Council approved a development variance permit for a property at 1503 Carson Street. The applicant wants to construct a 1,472 square foot garage structure on the property; under the current zoning bylaw, the maximum size of an accessory building can be no larger than 1,076 square feet. A variance had been approved in 2012, but if substantial construction is not carried out within two years, the variance expires. Staff noted that the lot in question is a large one, and that the proposed structure would not exceed the property’s permitted maximum site coverage.

Office closure

Council approved closure of the Clinton village office from 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

New bus driver

Coun. David Park reported that two new drivers (one regular, one relief) have been hired for the community bus that services Clinton, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft.

Asset management

The province is now requiring municipalities to provide an annual report on asset conditions. A report noted that the Village of Clinton completed a comprehensive asset management plan in 2015, and council has now directed staff to proceed to the next phase of asset management: update the asset database; procure and implement asset management software; and develop a long-term capital and funding plan.

It is estimated that this work will cost $76,874, and council has directed staff to apply for a grant from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Asset Management Program to cover these costs. The grant covers up to $50,000 of eligible costs.

Old growth logging impacts

Mayor Susan Swan noted that approximately 11 per cent of the Clinton Community Forest is considered old growth, and could be affected by the Province’s proposed deferral of the harvesting of old growth timber.

Christmas light-up

Clinton Communities in Bloom will be holding a Christmas Light-up event, with the theme of “A Country Christmas”. Details will be coming soon.

Bus shelter

Coun. Sandi Burrage asked if Clinton was going to be getting a BC Transit bus shelter, similar to the one in Ashcroft. Park replied that they had to be applied for, and that while there was no cost for the shelter, the village would have to cover the installation costs. Swan noted that a shelter could form part of the upcoming budget discussions.

All minutes and agendas for Clinton council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, and begin at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 24.



