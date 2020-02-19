The Clinton and District Community Forest passed an audit carried out from Sept. 2017 to Sept. 2019. (File photo)

Clinton and District Community Forest passes audit

According to a news release from Forest Practices Board on Feb. 19, an audit of the Clinton and District Community Forest in the 100 Mile House Natural Resource District has found nearly all activities in compliance with the province’s forestry legislation.

“The community forest worked closely with government staff for operations within the Elephant Hill wildfire complex,” said Kevin Kriese, chair of the Forest Practices Board. “This ensured planning and activities were consistent with recovery strategies and standards for reforestation and retention endorsed by the Elephant Hill Wildfire Recovery Joint Leadership Council in 2018.”

Foresty activity between September 2017 and September 2019 was audited by the board to see if they met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and Wildfire Act. According to the release, the community forest harvested roughly 63,000 cubic metres of timber in 17 cutblocks, which 70 per cent were salvaged damaged timber from the Elephant Hill wildfire.

Further, the community forest constructed 31.7 kilometres and maintained 48.4 kilometres of road, in addition to planting cutblocks and conducting fire hazard abatement activities after logging.

However, the audit concluded the community forest had not documented their fire-hazard assessments. Following this, a formal hazard assessment procedure that meets legal requirements has been developed.

The Forest Practices Board is an independent watchdog, reporting on findings and recommendations to the government and public regarding forest and range practices on public lands in B.C.

