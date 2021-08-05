Clinton approves $50,000 in funding for local organizations

Community group funding

At its July 14 meeting, Clinton council approved funding totalling $50,000 for 15 Clinton organizations and non-profit groups.

At its April 28 meeting, council approved that up to $50,000 from the COVID-19 Safe Restart grant funding it received from the province be disbursed to help local organizations affected by the pandemic. Groups were invited to submit requests for funding, which were reviewed and discussed by council at a Committee of the Whole meeting on July 7.

The funding was distributed as follows:

Clinton and District Agricultural Association: $6,000

Clinton and District Outdoor Sporstman Association: $6,800

Clinton Annual Ball committee: $2,500

Clinton Curling Club: $5,000

Clinton Food Bank Society: $2,000

Clinton Minor Sports: $1,000

Clinton Seniors’ Association: $3,000

Clinton Snow Jockey Club: $4,000

Men’s Drop-in Hockey: $400

Clinton Recreational Youth Hockey: $3,000

Clinton Women’s Hockey: $1,500

Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle: $3,000

Kids Rock Camp: $3,000

Royal Canadian Legion: $5,000

South Cariboo Historical Museum Society: $3,800

Clinton CiB

At the July 28 meeting, council approved a request from the Clinton CiB committee for free use of the Memorial Hall for the 12th annual Clinton Fall Craft sale, which will take place on Oct. 23 and feature vendors with handcrafted items for sale, bake tables, a concession, and door prizes. The request also included access to the hall on Oct. 22 for setup. The event is one of two fundraisers Clinton CiB holds annually.

Clinton Seniors’ Association

Council also approved the Clinton Seniors’ Association’s request for free use of the Memorial Hall for one of its three annual fundraisers: the annual Marketplace event, which is scheduled for Nov. 6 (setup will take place on Nov. 5). The event features new and used items for sale, a white elephant table, bake sale, peel and pay raffle, a door prize, and a concession.

Mill Girl Follies

A late request came in from the Mill Girl Follies, asking for free use of the Memorial Hall on Tuesday evenings for practices. The group noted they would vacate the hall if a paying group needed it. In exchange, the group will perform at an upcoming event in Clinton. The request was approved.

All minutes and agendas for Clinton council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, and begin at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11.



editorial@accjournal.ca

