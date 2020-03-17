Clinton CAO goes into self-isolation as precautionary measure, not yet tested for COVID-19

Clinton mayor stresses need to keep calm: ‘Panic is more rampant than COVID-19’

By Raven Nyman

After coming down with sudden cold symptoms, Clinton’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Wendy Rockafellow has announced her departure from the community and is now self-isolating at home as a precautionary measure. She has not yet been tested for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

On March 17, Clinton Mayor Susan Swan confirmed that Rockafellow has left the Village and plans to self-isolate at home for the foreseeable future. She confirmed that Rockafellow has not yet been tested for COVID-19, but hopes that she will be.

“What I can tell you is [that] our CAO does have allergies and she had cold symptoms, so out of precaution she has decided to self-isolate.

“She has not been tested for COVID-19, so whether she has it or not I have no idea, but for her own protection and those in the office she felt it best to self-isolate in case it turns out that she does.

“At this point, we don’t know if she does or not. I was just speaking with her and she’s feeling pretty rough. She’s coughing, but we don’t know if it’s a cold because there has been a head cold going through the Village, or if it’s the virus.”

Rockafellow has recently interacted with members of the public during open council meetings, at a Village budget meeting on the evening of March 16, and in her duties as a key member of the Village of Clinton’s administrative staff.

Swan said the Village’s municipal office will remain open for now, while staff take extra precautions to clean and bleach its surfaces daily. Only one member of the public is allowed to be at the counter at a time, and anyone who is ill is asked not to come to the office.

“We’ve stepped up our cleaning protocols. We have closed the Memorial Hall to the public just because we don’t want people congregating in groups. The gym is a little bit different, but I think that’s probably the next step, would be to close that.”

Swan noted that the Village of Clinton had already initiated its emergency protocols before the CAO’s announcement.

“Once she has her testing and we know for sure, then we would send out some kind of notice by social media or mail so that anyone who had been in contact with her would know to look for the symptoms.

“She was driving from [Clinton] to her home in Windermere [today], so I gave her time to get home before contacting her.

“She’s not self-isolating in [Clinton]. That might put people’s minds at ease a little bit. She was at a budget meeting with all of us last night and she was fine.”

All members of Clinton’s Village council were present at the March 16 budget meeting, including Swan.

Rockafellow began her employment with the Village of Clinton (VOC) on Jan. 27, 2020.

On March 17, Swan participated in a conference call with fellow provincial mayors, B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, to discuss the global pandemic of COVID-19.

“Each of us could ask one question,” she explained.

“Of course they didn’t get to everybody, so they said they will be following up by email, but the one thing they did stress was the need to keep people calm, that panic is actually more rampant than COVID-19. But yes, we will be taking steps.”



