Clinton CiB moving ahead with Seedy Sunday event in April

Village will also take part in CiB evaluation program for first time since 2019

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of Feb. 9, 2022.

Communities in Bloom

Council considered a letter from the Clinton CiB Beautification Society which thanked council for its support over the years, and asked the village to once again participate in the provincial CiB program in the “Evaluated with Virtual Check-up” category. It would mean that judges would visit the village, do an in-person evaluation, provide an 18-page report based on that evaluation, and award a “Bloom rating”. The last time Clinton participated in this category was in 2019, when the village received 5 Blooms. For the past two years Clinton took part in the non-evaluated “Friends” category because of COVID-19.

Coun. Sandi Burrage noted that the entry cost is $500 plus GST, but that Clinton does very well in evaluations. “I think it’s a great boost, and the way the last two years have gone I would like to see us support the CiB in entering again.” A motion that the village pay the entry fee of $525 passed unanimously.

Year of the Garden

A letter from provincial Communities in Bloom requested that the village proclaim 2022 as the “Year of the Garden”, commit to being a garden-friendly city, and recognize National Garden Day on the Saturday before Father’s Day (June 18). Chief Administrative Officer Murray Daly clarified that there would be no financial or administrative cost to the village. A motion approving all three items passed unanimously.

Strategic Plan

Council received for information a formal copy of the village’s updated strategic plan, with Daly noting that it contained a number of short-term goals that should be achievable by the end of this council’s term (such as more signage), and some longer-term goals that would carry over to the next council.

Seedy Sunday

Burrage reported that Clinton CiB is planning a “Seedy Sunday” event for Sunday, April 10. Some vendors have already been lined up, there will be kids’ activities, and it is hoped that someone from the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee will be there.

Fire department

Coun. David Park reported that the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department has received only one call-out so far this year, and that the department is actively trying to recruit new members. The department will also be receiving structure protection training in advance of this year’s wildfire season.

The next meeting of Clinton council will be on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton