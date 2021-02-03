(from l) Coun. Sandra Burrage; Coun. Kim McIlravey; Mayor Susan Swan; CAO Murray Daly; Coun. Christine Rivett at the Clinton council meeting, Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)

(from l) Coun. Sandra Burrage; Coun. Kim McIlravey; Mayor Susan Swan; CAO Murray Daly; Coun. Christine Rivett at the Clinton council meeting, Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Clinton council approves borrowing $1.2 million for new public works building

Village does not need to get assent from voters before seeking to borrow full amount needed

All members of Clinton council were present (Coun. David Park via phone) for the council meeting on Jan. 27, which began at 7 p.m.

Clinton rec site

The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association asked if the rec site they put in above the tracks last year is suitable to be used for overnight camping. Association secretary Laura Paquette noted in a letter the desire to make the site a “legit” one, which was clarified as one where overnight camping could be offered,. Staff were directed to get more information about the status and ownership of the land in question and report back to council.

Former Ashcroft Elementary School property

A letter from School District No. 74 asked Clinton council for feedback about the proposed disposal of the former Ashcroft Elementary School property, which since 2015 has been operating as the Ashcroft HUB. Park said he could not think of any interest the subject would have to the Village of Clinton. Mayor Susan Swan said that her concern would be about the fate of the HUB, and ensuring it stayed on the property.

Coun. Sandra Burrage noted that quite a few Clinton residents use the HUB, and suggested that council spread the word about the situation to the public and encourage them to participate in the public Zoom meeting scheduled for Feb. 4. In answer to Park’s statement that he really didn’t know what the HUB was, Burrage explained that it provided many classes, a seniors drop-in centre, performances, meeting room space, a gym, music, and more: “There’s a lot of stuff. It’s a very happening place.”

Strategic plan

There was a brief discussion about the village’s strategic plan, which was then adopted. The plan notes that due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the ability to make progress on strategic plan initiatives for 2020 was limited. As a result, the 2021 strategic plan is a carry-over of the 2020 plan.

The top priorities of the 2021 strategic plan are an update of the Zoning Bylaw; construction of a new public works building; a five-year economic development marketing plan; a parks master plan; development of an asset management plan, possibly in conjunction with the Village of Ashcroft; securing permanent access to the village woodlot through private property via Lee Sawmill Road; and partnership projects with other entities such as Cache Creek and Ashcroft (bylaw enforcement officer), the TNRD (fire protection area and invasive plants), and the Fraser Basin Council (flood risk assessment).

Five year financial plan

Council adopted the village’s five year financial plan, which shows that there is no property tax increase in 2021 from the 2020 tax rates. The plan was accepted for information at the Dec. 9, 2020 meeting, and since then has had one adjustment: the addition of annual debt servicing of $58,596 for construction of a new public works building (see next item).

Loan authorization

Council approved first, second, and third reading of a bylaw authorizing the borrowing of $1.2 million over a period of 30 years for the construction of a new public works building at Elliott Park. Requests for proposal for construction of the building have been obtained, but funds for the project must be secured before a contract can be awarded.

Park asked for clarification of the process once the bylaw was given third reading. Chief Administrative Officer Murray Daly explained that approval had to be obtained from first the provincial government and then the TNRD, as loan requests from municipalities to the Municipal Finance Authority (MFA) go through the regional district. He added that approval from the public was not necessary due to the village’s excellent loan-carrying capacity and having only one small MFA loan outstanding.

Park also asked if some of the funds received from the Clinton and District Community Forest could be used to decrease the amount of the loan. Daly replied that those monies were yielding a high return, and that it was cheaper to borrow the money. He added that there were other expenses coming up, including the replacement of some fleet vehicles over the next one to two years and the replacement of the primary fire engine in the next three to five years.

“We don’t want to totally exhaust that pot of money to finance a portion of [the public works building cost] and still have to get a loan through MFA,” he said. “It’s better financially to borrow at the low interest rates we’re able to get through MFA and retain that money, either for anything disastrous that comes up that we haven’t planned for or to finance smaller purchases outright like a fleet vehicle or to get us closer to buying that fire truck.”

Chief Financial Officer Mandy McKague noted that the Community Forest funds were never allocated to the public works building, although it had been discussed, and said that council would have to officially allocate some of the funds to be used for that purpose.

Park asked for further clarification about getting the approval of voters for the loan, asking if it was village policy to go to the electors if a loan request was over a certain amount. Daly replied that there is no such village policy, and that it depended on a municipality’s debt level as to whether they had to go to the voters. “Because of our low debt load and [because] we’ve been very fiscally responsible we’re not approaching the level where we have to take it to the electors at this time for this loan.”

The meeting went into closed session at 7:30 p.m.

All minutes and agendas for Clinton council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, and begin at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested
Next story
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

Just Posted

Local residents were able to book a passage to India without leaving town, when the Ashcroft HUB hosted a night of Indian cuisine and culture in November 2019. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Business as usual at HUB as district ponders property disposal

‘We want the HUB to continue and for the school district to work with us to make it happen’

The Village of Ashcroft is looking for grant funding to undertake renovations and upgrades estimated at $700,000 at the Ashcroft fire hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft applies for grant for major upgrades to fire hall

Ashcroft council will apply for an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant… Continue reading

(from l) Coun. Sandra Burrage; Coun. Kim McIlravey; Mayor Susan Swan; CAO Murray Daly; Coun. Christine Rivett at the Clinton council meeting, Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Clinton council approves borrowing $1.2 million for new public works building

Village does not need to get assent from voters before seeking to borrow full amount needed

The Cache Creek outdoor market (pictured here in 2019) is planning to reopen on the first weekend of May as usual. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek outdoor market plans to open first weekend in May

A decision about whether to cancel or postpone the annual Seedy Saturday event still up in the air

Map of Spences Bridge showing site of EV charging station (blue marker at top) and a proposed alternative site (beside the Inn at Spences Bridge at bottom). (Photo credit: Google Maps)
Trustees outline terms to keep charging station in Spences Bridge

If BC Hydro does not meet board’s demands they must remove equipment from current site

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling puppy’s problems put in the past

B.C. dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Most Read