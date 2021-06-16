Telus Smart Hubs are coming to Clinton. (File photo).

Clinton council considers museum merchandise request

Council also approves an RCMP-sponsored kids’ bike rodeo at Reg Conn Park on June 19

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of June 7

Clinton council considered a request from the Clinton Museum to be the sole retailer of village-branded merchandise. A letter from museum president Janice Maurice stated the museum is attempting to be as self-sufficient as possible, and its budget includes significant revenue from merchandise sales.

As the Village of Clinton is not allowed to make a profit from souvenir sales, the letter suggested that having the museum as the sole retailer of merchandise would allow it to mark up items and make a modest profit.

CAO Murray Daly said while the village cannot profit from the sale of services such as water, there is nothing preventing the village from making a profit from the sale of merchandise, although he added that they usually sell items at more or less cost.

Mayor Susan Swan said she did not see how the museum could be the “sole retailer” of Clinton-branded merchandise, adding people who came to the village office to purchase items were locals, while people visiting the museum were largely tourists: “It’s two different markets.”

Coun. Sandi Burrage noted there would be a disparity if the museum marked up items to make a profit while the village sold them at cost.

However, Coun. Christine Rivett said the more village-branded merchandise out there the better in terms of advertising Clinton. Allowing the museum to mark up items and make a profit was fine, she said, as long as they were not selling for $45 a T-shirt the village was selling for $15: “There should be some control there.”

“The whole idea of swag is to get your name out there,” said Coun. David Park, adding that if people want to shop around for the best price on an item that’s fine.

Rivett suggested staff be directed to find out what sort of merchandise the museum was looking for, noting that this season they might prefer to sell existing village-branded items rather than spend money purchasing their own items, given the uncertainty as to what this tourist season will look like.

Council passed a motion to allow the museum to sell Village of Clinton-branded merchandise, but not as the sole retailer of said merchandise, and to revisit the situation after the summer of 2021.

Bike rally at Reg Conn Park

Clinton RCMP asked for use of Reg Conn Park, and the waiving of the rental fee, for a bike rally from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The letter cited the Clinton RCMP’s endeavours to maintain a positive relationship with all residents of the community. The bike rally for the children and youth of Clinton is expected to attract as many as 30 participants. Council passed a motion allowing the bike rally, provided it followed all COVID-19 protocols.

Clinton Fire Department elections

Council received a report announcing the results of the Clinton volunteer fire department election on April 12. Wayne Walch will retain his post as chief, while Karl Hansen will continue to be deputy chief and training office. Captains are Bernie Nieuwenhuis and Jordan Lawrence and secretary-treasurer: Drew Taylor.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Previous story
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children
Next story
Green Leader Annamie Paul survives planned ouster, but post remains precarious

Just Posted

Aerial view of a wildfire at 16 Mile, 11 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek, that started on the afternoon of June 15. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire at 16 Mile now being held

Wildfire started on the afternoon of June 15 at 16 Mile, east of Highway 97

The Desert Daze Music Festival is doggone good fun, as shown in this photo from the 2019 festival, and it will be back in Spences Bridge this September. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
‘Best Little Fest in the West’ returning to Spences Bridge

Belated 10th anniversary Desert Daze festival going ahead with music, vendors, workshops, and more

Internet speed graphic, no date. Photo credit: Pixabay
Study asks for public input to show actual Internet speeds in BC communities

Federal maps showing Internet speeds might be inflated, so communities lose out on faster Internet

Fireworks are among the things now banned throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, as the weather heats up and a dry summer looms. (Photo credit: Black Press files)
Category 2 and 3 open fires, fireworks now banned in Kamloops Fire Centre

Ban on certain types of fires and fire activities in place until Oct. 15

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek eyes water conservation bylaw as usage increases

Water bylaw was considered in 2019 but did not move forward

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Doctor David Vallejo and his fiancee Doctor Mavelin Bonilla hold photos of themselves working, as they kiss at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Doctor Vallejo and Doctor Bonilla suspended their wedding in order to tend to COVID-19 patients and in the process Vallejo got sick himself with the disease, ending up in an ICU for several days. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Love, sacrifice and surviving COVID-19: one couple’s story

COVID hits Ecuadorian doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Scientist says findings suggest high volume overseas facilities require strict regulation

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., on April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Labour shortages, closed borders major obstacles to B.C. restaurant, tourism restarts

Industry expert says it won’t start to recover until international travellers can visit

Most Read