Clinton council contemplates name for unnamed laneway

‘Vimy Lane’ has been suggested as name for lane that runs behind village office

Clinton council briefs from Aug. 11.

Water bottling plant

Clinton resident Ted Pappas asked a question about the water bottling plant that was proposed for Clinton several years ago. The plant was also the subject of a letter from resident Ross Tapping. Mayor Susan Swan informed Pappas that there was no new information about the plant, and that the public would be informed if and when that changed.

Naming of laneway

Council considered a request that the unnamed laneway behind the village office, which runs from Dewdney Avenue to Lebourdais Avenue, be named Vimy Lane in honour of Canadian soldiers who were involved in that World War I battle. At least one of the soldiers involved was from Clinton, and the lane ends opposite the Legion building. A staff report noted that no property owners would be affected, as there are no addressed properties on the lane, and that the cost of signage would be minimal.

Council gave first three readings to Village of Clinton Highway Naming (Vimy Lane) Bylaw No. 576, 2021, and agreed to follow up with the Legion to ensure there were no objections to the proposed name.

Animal control officer

Council received reports from April, May, June, and July from the village’s animal control officer. CAO Murray Daly was asked to follow up with the officer to ensure reports were submitted in a more timely manner in future.

Clinton seniors’ housing

Coun. Christine Rivett said that there was a tour of one of the units by prospective residents, so they could get an idea of the size and dimensions. The units are 620 square feet and are air-conditioned, which Rivett noted was “a biggie”, since many seniors’ facilities do not have air-conditioned units. The units will also each have a deck, with a privacy wall between units.

All minutes and agendas for Clinton council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, and begin at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25.



