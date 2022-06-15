Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files

Clinton firefighters to get new gear following council approval

Plus council approved several statutory reports, including the 2021 Annual Report

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of June 8.

Annual Report

Council approved the 2021 Annual Report, which is a statutory requirement for every local government. The document includes audited financial statements for the year, permissive tax exemptions, a progress report on objectives and goals, a report about municipal services and operations for the year, and other information that the local government wishes to add, such as public works projects and a look at the strategic plan and what has been accomplished or is in progress.

The Annual Report will be available online at the Village of Clinton website (https://village.clinton.bc.ca/). Printed copies can also be obtained from the village office.

Statement of Financial Information

Council approved the 2021 SOFI report, which sets out council annual remuneration and expenses; village employee annual remuneration and expenses; and suppliers to the Village of Clinton with a total payment in 2021 in excess of $25,000. There were 17 such suppliers, the largest being Nordstar Construction Ltd. ($326,636.85), Bree Contracting Ltd. ($318,038.17), and True Consulting ($275,562.82).

Annual Water Report

Council approved the Annual Water Report, which showed that the residents of Clinton consumed 174,732 m3 (174,732,000 litres) of water in 2021. The spike in consumption between May (14,393,000 litres) and June (24,731,000 litres) was noted, with the effects of the heat dome carrying on into July (29,163,000 litres). November saw the lowest consumption (8,960,000 litres).

The report showed the total water consumption for each year going back to 2016; despite the heat dome, 2021 was the lowest in terms of overall consumption, with 2017 the highest (271,471,000 litres).

Fire gear purchase

A motion to purchase 12 Scott SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) packs and 24 air cylinders from Associated Fire and Safety for a total of $128,756.25 (including GST) was approved. Council had previously approved $120,000 in the 2022 budget for the purchase, with the funding to come from the COVID Safe Restart fund from the province. Even though the purchase was slightly over the budgeted amount, it was noted that the village will get a refund on the GST paid.

Bylaw adoption

Bylaw Notice Adjudication Bylaw No. 581, 2022 was adopted. The bylaw received first three readings on May 25, and allows the village to issue fines to a maximum of $500 for identified offences, such as watering outside prescribed times and unsightly premises offences.


