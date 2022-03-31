Clinton looks to raise funds for Reg Conn Park improvements

The Village of Clinton plans to make improvements at Reg Conn Park this year, including replacing one playground structure; removing barriers to make the playground more accessible; and purchasing picnic tables and garbage receptacles. (Photo credit: Journal files)

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of March 23.

Grant-in-aid request

After submitting a grant-in-aid request for use of the Memorial Hall for this year’s ball, then announcing the ball was being cancelled, the Clinton Annual Ball committee resubmitted their request for use of the hall from May 17 to 24 inclusive, as the ball is going ahead on May 21. The dates requested allow for hall set-up, the event itself, and then takedown, with the committee requesting free use of the hall for all the dates except the day of the ball itself.

Mayor Susan Swan noted that Krush Dance has been granted use of the hall for several Thursdays, including May 19, and have already paid for use of the hall on that date. However, she added that set-up for the ball allows room for dancing in the centre of the hall, which should be able to accommodate the dance students.

Council approved the request, with the caveat that the Ball committee be informed that Krush Dance will be using the hall on May 19.

Fire department request

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department sent a letter expressing interest in using the former forestry building at 1426 Government Street (beside the fire hall). The building is currently being used by the Public Works department for storage, but will no longer be required for that purpose when the new Public Works facility is completed at Elliott Park.

The letter noted that the fire hall has no more capacity for storage, and that due to its proximity to the fire hall the former forestry building would be an ideal location for the storage of equipment, amongst other things. Coun. David Park wondered if a sea-can would be a better option for storing valuable equipment, as it would be more secure than an old wooden building. Swan said that the letter was a preliminary request only, as the fire department did not want the building disposed of before they had the option of asking for its use.

Staff were directed to request a meeting with the fire department to discuss the exact nature of their request.

Census review request

At the council meeting on March 9, council had voted to request an official review of the 2021 Census results for the Village of Clinton, which showed an 11.4 per cent drop in population since the last Census in 2016. A reply from Statistics Canada dated March 17 stated that a review could be initiated and that Statistics Canada will investigate the village’s concerns.

“It was worth asking for,” said Swan.”We’ll see what comes back.”

Arena dehumidifier

Council supported an application to Northern Development Initiative Trust for a grant of $50,000 to assist with the purchase of a new dehumidifier for the arena, which has been identified as a priority in the 2022 Strategic Plan. The estimated total cost of the project is $100,000; the other $50,000 would be funded through the COVID-19 Safe Restart grant the village received in fall 2020.

Memorandum of Understanding

Council voted to authorize a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Village of Clinton and the Desert Mesa Club, a non-profit Lions club serving Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton.

The MOU will enable the village and the Desert Mesa Club to partner in a capital fundraising campaign to improve the playground at Reg Conn Park. The Desert Mesa Club would be able to use their status as a registered non-profit to secure grant funding that is not available directly to local governments, which would then be transferred to the village.

Reg Conn Park was another project identified as a priority in the 2022 Strategic Plan. Improvements would include replacing one playground structure; removing barriers to make the playground more accessible; and purchasing picnic tables and garbage receptacles.

The next meeting of Clinton council will be on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton