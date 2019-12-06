Wyatt Lee Boffa, 29, was arrested and charged Friday, Dec. 6 for first degree murder in connection with the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin, 43, in Deep Creek last year. (Photo submitted)

Clinton man faces first degree murder charge for 2018 homicide at Deep Creek

Wyatt Boffa, 29 has been charged in the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin, 43,

A Clinton-area man has been arrested on a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of a Deep Creek resident a year ago.

The RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and Williams Lake RCMP carried out the arrest of Wyatt Lee Boffa, 29, charging him with first degree murder in the 2018 death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin, 43.

“Major crime investigators have remained committed to Baldwin’s family and the entire community in piecing together the circumstances surrounding his sudden death,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP, noting RCMP will continue to support the victim’s family, the community and the prosecution as the investigation begins to transition to the judicial process.

Boffa appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and was remanded until a tentative date of Monday Jan. 13, 2020.

A publication ban was imposed, preventing media from reporting on any evidence presented in court regarding the case.

On Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018 at 9:35 p.m. members of the Williams Lake RCMP responded to a residence on Mountain House Road in Deep Creek, north of Williams Lake, where upon attendance an adult male was discovered deceased.

The man’s death was considered suspicious in nature at that time, which resulted in the Williams Lake RCMP seeking the assistance of the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit (MCU).

Read more: Wyatt Boffa scheduled for Williams Lake court appearance March 13

On Friday Dec. 6, 2019 Boffa was taken into custody and formally charged by the BC Prosecution Service.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Although an arrest has been made, the police investigation continues at this time, led by the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit (MCU), with support from the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment.

Major crime investigators would like to encourage anyone with any additional information regarding this homicide to come forward and speak with police.

Read more: RCMP investigate suspicious death near Williams Lake

In B.C. Supreme Court in Williams Lake Thursday, Dec. 5, Jayson Gilbert was denied bail.

Gilbert and his co-accused, Michael Drynock, face first degree murder charges in connection to the death of Branton Regner at the Rudy Johnson Bridge in August of this year, as well as one count of kidnapping and attempted murder.

Read more: Gilbert, Drynock charged with first degree murder of Branton Regner

No one has been charged to date in the death of Richard ‘Savage’ Duncan, 43, who was shot in a driveway on Mackenzie Avenue North in early August of this year, however, Duncan’s death and the Rudy Johnson Bridge incident are believed to be connected.


