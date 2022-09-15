Clinton municipal election race heats up

Three candidates are running for mayor and nine are seeking councillor seats

The Village of Clinton is gearing up for a three-way race for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Susan Swan is facing challenges from Clinton residents Roland Stanke and Christine Rivett. Swan has been Mayor of Clinton since 2018 and was first elected to council in 2011.

“I love this community and I want to continue working to improve things for everyone here. I was raised to finish what you started,” Swan said. “I’d like the opportunity to do just that.”

Rivett said her time as a councillor during Swan’s term has given her an excellent working knowledge of local government. She said she initially ran to help Clinton flourish while maintaining its small-town feel and that remains her goal in her mayoral campaign.

“I’ve sincerely enjoyed being on council and feel my leadership and council experience will benefit the mayor’s position,” Rivett said. “I am a seasoned professional with excellent communication and interpersonal skills with a management style based on teamwork and empathy for people.”

The mayoral seat is not the only one being contested with nine candidates running for the four councillor seats. Incumbent councillors Sandi Burrage and David Park are running for reelection against political newcomers Sherri Forget, Nicholas Kosovic, Theodore Pappas, Pauline Piller, Erica Rintoul, Darrell Schapansky and Bernice Weihs-Anderson.

Weihs-Anderson, a retired nurse, said she decided to run for office after finding out last Friday only two candidates had completed the necessary registration to run. She said she was delighted that so many of her fellow citizens had stepped up to run, noting it’s the sign of a healthy democracy.

Several of the candidates including Schapansky and Piller are long-time residents of the community and want to help it grow for future generations. Kosovic, however, is a relative newcomer to the area and said he ran at the encouragement of his neighbours. The high school tutor said he too wants to see the town revitalized.

“My wife and I plan to live here for the rest of our lives and eventually raise a family in Clinton so I am very invested in the future of the village and improving the lives of its residents,” Kosovic said.

100 Mile House