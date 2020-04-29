A volunteer work bee is planning to do yard work at the Clinton Museum, although whether the museum will open for the season is still up in the air. (Photo credit: South Cariboo Historical Museum Society)

Clinton Museum opening on hold, but outdoor work bee going ahead

Volunteers are welcome to help with various outdoor tasks (weather permitting)

Like so many other places, the Clinton Museum is waiting to see what the effect of COVID-19 will be on its summer season. Work with the Village of Clinton is ongoing, but grant applications and awarding are on hold for the time being.

Usually the museum and its dedicated group of volunteers would be getting ready for a spring opening, but those plans are on hold for now as everyone waits to see what summer 2020 will look like. The museum remains closed to the public, and it’s uncertain if the doors will open this year.

However, work is continuing at the site. While most internal projects are on hold (other than those where household couples can participate together), yard maintenance is being planned, and a volunteer work bee is upcoming, with the date dependent on the weather.

Volunteers will be ensuring that they respect safe work practices during the pandemic. While masks are not required (the work takes place outdoors), volunteers will be maintaining a six foot (two metre) distance from others per the Village of Clinton’s Social Gathering Restrictions.

The yard work will include raking, trimming grass, removing debris, and washing the exterior of the museum’s windows. Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovels and tools, as well as their own snacks and beverages.

There are Clorox wipes to wipe down any hard surfaces that are touched, and people are asked to wear gloves if they are handling shared items.

There will also be an interior work bee at the museum, with the date to be announced.

For more information about the work bees or the Clinton Museum, contact the museum at (250) 459-2442, or email info@clintonmuseumbc.org.


