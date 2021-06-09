Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files

Clinton seeks grants for new housing development above town

A new road is needed to access the site, which is above Carson Street

The Village of Clinton is seeking grant funding to help build a road and 25-home subdivision on a village lot above Carson Street.

Chief administrative officer Murray Daly says the village has hired a grant writer to investigate other funding sources for the project after it was unsuccessful in getting a $900,000 COVID-19 infrastructure grant. The project, on the books for the past five years, would help bring more housing to the area, which has few homes to rent or buy right now and almost no available building sites to expand the town.

The area had been designated decades ago for a hospital, but that never materialized. Although the village could sell the lot to a developer, Daly says it wants to ensure the land is put to its maximum use, especially with growing demand for housing in the area.

“The village owns this lot but we can’t do a lot with it right now because it’s inaccessible,” he sysd. “We wouldn’t want someone subdividing it into two lots rather than providing a town in a bit of a crisis with 25 lots. A good number of people are coming here but the issue is just having that stock.”

The grant funding would go toward building the road as well as servicing the sites with water and sewer. The sites would be the standard single-family residential lot size. Daly says the road, which would wend its way up the Cariboo Crescent cul-de-sac next to the Round-Up Motel, is costly to build because it would be built up a 12 per cent grade and require a retaining wall.

Mayor Susan Swan says it makes sense to turn the land into housing, noting that “it’s crazy” in Clinton right now with more people buying and flipping houses. The site is ready to go but just needs the road in order to access it, she says.

The move comes as the B.C. government is nearing the completion of a new seniors’ housing facility in Clinton. Although Daly says the new facility could potentially open up 20 homes in the village, that depends on whether or not they decide to sell or rent their homes. The housing facility is slated to open this fall.

“Even if we get 10 new homes, it would open up the area,” he says. “It would be nice to see this lot, sitting there doing nothing, be opened up.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Previous story
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground
Next story
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested on two Alberta charges in Kelowna on Tuesday

The 2020 Desert Sands Community School grad class. A drive-by for this year’s class will take place on June 11 at the Heritage Park on Railway and then on Quartz Road in Cache Creek; the grads will also be parading through the two communities. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cheer on grads at drive-by and parade in Ashcroft and Cache Creek

This year’s Desert Sands graduating class will tour both communities on June 11

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
Clinton seeks grants for new housing development above town

A new road is needed to access the site, which is above Carson Street

Cache Creek council has decided there will not be a public meeting about the pool until after COVID-19 restrictions are set to ease on Sept. 7. (Photo credit: Journal files)
No public Cache Creek pool meeting planned until after Sept. 7

The public meeting was discussed at a Committee of the Whole meeting on June 7

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)
Landmark Cinemas’ 13 movie theatres opening next week in B.C.

Movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, as part of the province’s COVID restart plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan walks to the rose garden at the B.C. legislature, June 16, 2020. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys

Premier John Horgan accepts Indigenous demand to pause

Individuals who took Alesse birth control pills between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, could be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. judge certifies class action against manufacturers of Alesse birth control pills

Two plaintiffs came before the court after becoming pregnant despite taking their Alesse birth control pills

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to fall for an “every child matters” orange shirt scam that is circulating from a Facebook advertisement. (Website/TeeToro)
T-shirt scammers falsely claim to support Indigenous causes, BBB warns

‘Opportunists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy is nothing new,” says Karla Laird

Most Read