Paige Annett’s Remembrance Day colour poster was sent to the zone competition in Williams Lake. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Paige Annett’s Remembrance Day colour poster was sent to the zone competition in Williams Lake. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Clinton students remember veterans in words and posters

Three students see their creations advance to Legion zone competition in Williams Lake

Three Remembrance Day submissions from students at Clinton’s David Stoddart School made it to the zone competition in Williams Lake.

Rachel Miller’s intermediate poem, Paige Annett’s intermediate colour poster and Chuiman Chung’s primary colour poster earned first place locally and were sent on to compete against other regional winners for the coveted competitions in the province and ultimately in Ottawa. Clinton Legion poppy chair Lois Thompson said Clinton students have tended to fare well in the Remembrance Day competitions, with many submissions in the past seven years reaching the next stage.

The poster and literary contests aim to foster remembrance and honour Canada’s veterans through creative art and writing.

There were a lot of submissions locally, with Falyn Thompson winning the senior essay category and Jake Painter and Cade Allison sneaking in behind Miller for second and third place for intermediate poem. Annett beat out Maya Willis and Bailey Annett in the intermediate colour poster contest, while also take first place in the black and white poster category, ahead of Emma Blain and Jake Painter.

The junior black and white poster contest was won by Mitchel Park, followed by Demon Oldershaw and Brett Tugnam, while Havyk Oldershaw took first place in primary black and white, with Sophia Park and Ella Park in second and third place respectively.

Chuiman Chung earned bragging rights in the primary colour poster contest, with Harper Lawrence and Ella Park in second and third. Spencer Godrey was first in the junior poem, while the junior colour poster contest was won by Cheuk Lam Chung, with Chennelle Painter and Spencer Jodrey taking second and third spots.

Legion Branch contests. Winning entries move forward to the Legion’s Provincial level contests. Finalists are then forwarded to the Legion National Foundation in Ottawa to be judged at the national level.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee
Next story
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Just Posted

(TNRD Library logo)
TNRD votes to eliminate overdue fines at all area libraries

Move will increase library usage and remove barriers while having little financial impact

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The soccer season is expected to resume this year for play and training. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)
South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association gets ready for kickoff

Association aiming for mid-April start for teams from Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, and area

Crew between takes during the filming of an episode of <em>The Twilight Zone</em> in Ashcroft, February 2020. Region-wide, filmmaking had an economic impact of nearly $20 million in 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Successful year for filming in region despite pandemic pause

Filming had nearly $20 million in economic impact in TNRD communities

Historic Ashcroft sign, 2006. Photo credit: Journal files
Ashcroft council considers virtual meetings to discuss burning bylaw

Council member has proposed reviewing bylaw, which bans all open burning in the village

Susan Wedler holds up some of the favourite westerns at the ClintonLlibrary, which has started offering a Library Home Service for patrons who cannot make it to the branch. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski)
Library Home Service now offered through Clinton Library

Pilot project uses volunteers to deliver library materials to those who can’t access the branch

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

Most Read