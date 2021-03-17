Clinton to move ahead with repaving work on some village roads

Clinton council has agreed to allocate $250,000 in gas tax funding to pave a few village roads in significant need of repair.

Council agreed to issue a request for proposals for the paving project, which would include priorities such as Soues Street and Dewdney Avenue – from Highway 97 to Soues Street and from Highway 97 to Carson Street. Cariboo Avenue, from the Clinton Pines campground south to Highway 97 south, was also chosen because the village spends a significant amount of time and material filling holes on the road. The roads were selected in a Village Road Network Phasing Plan completed by True Consulting.

Parks and rec master plan advances

Urban Systems Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the completion of the Village of Clinton’s Park and Recreation Master Plan. The project is funded by a grant from the Rural Dividend grant program, offered through the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development. A maximum of $47,000 is allowed for the completion of the project. CAO Murray Daly said the plan will look at existing services in the village now – from the Clinton Memorial Hall to Reg Conn Park and local trails – as well as gaps, to identify what is needed or missing.

Community and economic development

Clinton council has approved a contract with EDCD Consulting to find ways to enhance employment opportunity creation in the village and surrounding area following the closure of the local mill.

The planning project, funded by a maximum grant of $113,780 from the Community Support Grant program and the Rural Dividend Grant program, involves the development of a comprehensive Community and Economic Development package, which will include materials to provide existing and potential residents and businesses with information, resources, and support to conduct business, obtain or enhance employment, and identify existing resources such as services, training, and investment opportunities. A final report is anticipated by Sept. 15.

Work underway to eradicate invasive species

The Village of Clinton will likely participate in the Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant program.

Council agreed last week to join the program, which aims to coordinate control of invasive plant species, such as Japanese Knotweed and hoary alyssum, within member municipalities in the TNRD. A 2009 report estimated the economic damage of only six specific invasive plant species to be $65 million in the province.

The new program would allow Clinton to carry on work that was started last year by a dedicated invasive plant technician, whose position was funded through a grant following the 2017 wildfires. The funding of this position expires after the 2021 season.

Once the TNRD has received feedback from all member municipalities, the service establishment bylaw will be amended sometime in the spring. The new bylaw will then have to be approved by the Village of Clinton. At this time there is no cost to the village. Final costs will be reviewed upon the amendment to the TNRD service establishment bylaw.

Community Forest board to meet in-person

The Clinton and District Community Forest Board of directors will resume its meetings in council chambers, COVID-19 restrictions allowing. Council approved the request to use chambers for the meetings, which are held once a month.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton