Clinton’s May Ball Rodeo hog-tied for a second year due to COVID

A High School Rodeo is planned for Clinton in late May if COVID restrictions allow

The Clinton May Ball Rodeo has been cancelled for another year due to COVID-19. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski/100 Mile Free Press)

The Clinton May Ball Rodeo has been cancelled for the second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie McCullough, secretary of the Clinton Ag Association, says they can’t plan a rodeo without spectators, as it would take a considerable amount of fundraising.

The rodeo relies on the income from the spectators who pay at the gate and who support the concession, beer gardens, and dance.

The club is still planning for a High School Rodeo May 29–30, as long as restrictions allow youth outdoor sports at that time.

A High School Rodeo can be held with no spectators other than parents, and can also be run with a much smaller volunteer base than a BC Rodeo Association rodeo, since many of the parents and older competitors can volunteer to put it on the high school event.

Five Clinton students, along with other students from the surrounding area, compete in the High School Rodeo, and the club is currently seeking sponsorships for them.

If the High School Rodeo goes ahead, McCullough says they would likely also hold a Little Britches Rodeo later in the summer or fall. The hope is that the two events will help fundraising efforts ahead of the traditional May Ball Rodeo, which it is hoped will take place again in 2022.

“It has been a very trying time for the whole rodeo community in B.C.,” McCullough said in a written statement.

“The committees are struggling to stay afloat and doing what they can to continue to support our sport.”

Businesses that would like to sponsor the Clinton High School Rodeo are asked to call or text (250) 319-3484. Any cheques can be post-dated in case of last-minute cancellations.



