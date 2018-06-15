Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

Three people are still missing off the coast of Tofino after their boat sank early Friday morning.

Canadian Coast Guard officials have confirmed they are searching a 41-square kilometre area after receiving multiple 911 calls at approximately 3 a.m. The calls came from residents in the Duffin Cove area, who heard calls for help from out at sea.

Multiple units responded, including the Tofino RCMP and the 442 squadron from Comox. They recovered one person from the water who was not wearing a life jacket at 3:30 a.m. Roughly one hour later they heard from another survivor that had swam to shore.

Both people were taken to hospital in Tofino, and told searchers that three others were still missing.

ONGOING #SAR:#JRCC Victoria is responding to a #SAR involving 5 persons in an open vessel, approx. 20 ft. in length that sank and issued no MAYDAY, as it went down in the early hours off the coast of Tofino on June 15, 2018. UPDATES to follow. pic.twitter.com/6xGbpEffwp — MARPAC/FMAR(P) (@MARPAC_FMARP) June 15, 2018

Search officials say conditions are good with low wind and waves, and high visibility. However ocean currents can play a role in these searches.

The 20-foot, open vessel sunken boat did not issue a mayday call, according to the JRCC, and multiple vessels in the area have also responded to help with the search.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

