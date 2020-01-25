Shown is the route the Coastal GasLink project will take up to Kitimat. (File photo)

Coastal GasLink work camp in Vanderhoof gets approved by the ALC

The work camp behind the Vanderhoof airport was first rejected by the commission in October last year

As tensions remain high over Coastal GasLink’s northern B.C. pipeline, a work camp has been approved to operate on the municipal airport property in Vanderhoof, the city has confirmed.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen told the Omineca Express that the Agricultural Land Comission, which oversees these types of applications, “has granted the district permission” for the work camp to operate behind the airport.

“The district is working with Coastal GasLink to ensure all ALC requirements are followed,” he said.

READ MORE: ALC rejects Coastal GasLink work camp behind Vanderhoof airport

Last year in October, the ALC had rejected the joint application by the district and Coastal GasLink to build the work camp behind the municipal airport.

Documents detailing the decision stated that the commission could not find adequate reasons for building a work camp on Agricultural Land Reserve when it could be built on another piece of land that wasn’t on the reserve.

Other factors considered in the decision included agricultural utility and public comments on the project.

The district and pipeline company didn’t agree with the ALC’s evaluation and re-applied for the same parcel of land as the location for the work camp.

The Coastal GasLink project spans 670 kilometres from Groundbirch to the proposed LNG Canada export facility near Kitimat. The camp closest to Vanderhoof is in Lejac.

Green-lighting the latest work camp location comes amid turmoil between a group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and Coastal GasLink which sparked protests and demonstrations beginning last year.

WATCH: Protesters demonstrate outside Victoria government buildings

The Omineca Express has reached out to Coastal GasLink and the ALC for a comment.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal
Next story
Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Just Posted

Couple wonders who’s in the Cariboo picture that’s been on their walls for years

‘We’re looking really to find out who they might be’

MISSING TEEN LOCATED: Williams Lake RCMP find Angel Emile ‘safe and sound’

Emile was reported missing Jan. 17

Abbotsford homeless advocate killed by RCMP in Lytton

Barry Shantz spearheaded getting harm-reduction services in city, changing bylaws around homeless

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Episode of ‘Twilight Zone’ TV series to film in Ashcroft

Production has already started on the episode, to be called ‘A Small Town’

Women take centre stage at NHL all-star skills competition

Canada beat the United States 2-1 in a spirited 3-on-3 game between female players Friday night

Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Andrew Scheer said his caucus needs to stay sharp

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Coastal GasLink work camp in Vanderhoof gets approved by the ALC

The work camp behind the Vanderhoof airport was first rejected by the commission in October last year

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government will raise its response level to emergency, highest one

B.C.’s oldest practising lawyer celebrates 100th birthday, shares advice

Firefighters bring Constance Isherwood a cake with 100 birthday candles

Vernon woman suing McDonald’s for spilled coffee

Woman seeking nearly $10K, says employee failed to put lid on properly

Diners’ health tax not catching on in B.C., restaurant group says

Small businesses look for options to cover employer health tax

Most Read