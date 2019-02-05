Power records might be broken, as the cold snap over most of the province is set to continue for several more days.

Cold enough for you? Power use spikes as temperatures drop

Power consumption records could be broken as cold spell is set to continue.

The first cold snap of the year led the province’s peak electricity demand to increase by an average of 13 per cent on Feb. 3 and 4 compared to the same days last week.

With colder than normal temperatures forecast through the middle of the month, the demand for electricity is expected to remain high, and BC Hydro is preparing for near-record breaking loads.

BC Hydro is forecasting peak hourly demands in the range of 9,600 megawatts to 10,000 megawatts. The highest hourly peak demand was recorded on Jan. 3, 2017, when consumption reach 10,194 megawatts.

During the winter months, BC Hydro records the highest demand for electricity between 4 and 8 p.m. on weekday evenings. This is when British Columbians come home, turn up the heat, switch on the lights, and turn on appliances in the kitchen to make dinner.

To offset the additional heating requirements, keep your house warm, and decrease your electricity bill, BC Hydro recommends:

• Keep the thermostat at the ideal temperature: The thermostat should be set at 16° C when away from home or sleeping, 18° C when cooking or doing housework, and 21° C when relaxing at home.

• Install draftproofing: Gaps and cracks around doors and windows let cold air into the home and warm air out. Draftproofing can reduce heat loss by up to 10 per cent.

• Close curtains, blinds, and drapes: This can provide an extra level of insulation to reduce cold drafts entering the home through windows.

For more ways to save energy and money this winter, visit www.powersmart.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nurse accused of raping patient in Arizona pleads not guilty

Just Posted

Cache Creek Town Hall meeting addresses community’s concerns about crime

Residents had questions about the recent homicide, transients, Block Watch, and more.

Ashcroft council hires engineering firm to update subdivision bylaw

Plus a grant application, support for Gold Country, and questions at the last council meeting

Search suspended for missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner was last seen on Jan. 26, and the search for him was suspended on Feb. 3.

Local News Briefs: Free Ladies Night at the Ashcroft Curling Club

Plus free workshops, Meal and a Movie, a hockey fundraiser, events at Drylands Arena, and more.

Third closure of Ashcroft emergency department in six weeks

Emergency department to close night of Sunday, Feb. 10.

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

Oshie dominant as Capitals beat Canucks 3-2

Ex-Cap Beagle gets standing ovation in return to Washington

Thieves swipe giant burger from B.C. restaurant

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwich

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Changes will be implemented as soon as possible, Mike Farnworth says

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Australian man, dog visit B.C. cities in final leg of North American tour

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

Most Read