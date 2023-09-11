Bella Coola RCMP executed a search warrant shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, seizing firearms, several cartridges of ammunition and other weapons. File image

Bella Coola RCMP executed a search warrant shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, seizing firearms, several cartridges of ammunition and other weapons. File image

Collision between motorcycle, van claims one life south of Williams Lake

The incident occurred Friday, Sept. 8

RCMP confirm the driver of a motorcycle was killed in a collision Friday, Sept. 8 at the intersection of Highway 97 and the Likely/Horsefly Road.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 5:41 p.m. Friday, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, communications for the North District.

“Sadly, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Saunderson, noting police do not believe impairment to be a factor.

It was a sunny, blue-sky fall day when the incident occurred.

The highway was closed in both directions for a short time, before the southbound lane was reopened. The northbound lane was closed until just after midnight, with a detour available.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing.

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
City of Terrace apologizes to former councillor for systemic racism
Next story
B.C. sets maximum rent increase for 2024 at 3.5%

Just Posted

The Thompson River at Ashcroft on Sept. 5, 2023. The Thompson is at a record low for this time of year, breaking a mark set in 1911. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Thompson River at lowest level on record for this time of year

An evacuation order has been issued for the Twist Creek west of Williams Lake. (CRD map)
Evacuation order issued for 17 parcels of land south of Tatla Lake

Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Affairs, Gary Anandasangaree, delivers an apology on behalf of Canada to Williams Lake First Nation Sunday, Sept. 10 while WLFN Coun. Chris Wycotte and Chief Willie Sellars look on. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation receives federal apology for lost lands

Bella Coola RCMP executed a search warrant shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, seizing firearms, several cartridges of ammunition and other weapons. File image
Collision between motorcycle, van claims one life south of Williams Lake